Podcaster Slams Country Star With Sex Claim About Fat And Ugly Women: WATCH

Brianna Chickenfry's war against her former boyfriend Zach Bryan is still raging strong a year after breaking up.

Chickenfry and the country music superstar had a very public and *VERY UGLY* split in late 2024. The Barstool Sports podcaster claimed she turned down an NDA worth around $12 million to stay silent in the aftermath.

Instead, she's been airing it out for the world to see ever since. That includes allegations of abuse and that he took their cat "out of spite."

Brianna Chickenfry continues war with Zach Bryan.

Well, if anyone thought Chickenfry was going to put it all behind her and move on, she doesn't seem ready to do that just yet.

Instead, she strongly implied that everyone Zach Bryan allegedly cheated on her with was ugly and fat.

"He was posting all these beautiful love stories for me on Instagram. He had a Raya [a dating app profile]. And not to be a d*ck, I'm going to sound like a d*ck right now, but I'm able to because all these girls knew I was in a relationship with him. He would, like, cheat on me with fat, ugly girls. And, I was like, 'Dude, really?' This is just embarrassing. At least cheat on me with someone hotter than me," Chickenfy explained on a recent appearance on "Lacy Live" when asked the most embarrassing thing that's ever happened to her.

You can watch her full comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Now, Chickenfry didn't name Zach Bryan specifically, but she knows that's going to be the takeaway. It's her only public relationship and it's been documented that Zach Bryan was on Raya.

For those of you who don't know, Raya is a dating app for people with more resources than the average person. I actually know a handful of people on it, and it sounds like a wild place.

Chickenfry has also been very public about Bryan allegedly cheating on her. It's pretty clear who she's talking about when telling this story.

Having said all that, doesn't a point come where it's just time to move on and stop talking about it? Bryan and the Barstool podcaster broke up over a year ago.

To put it in perspective, the 2024 Presidential election hadn't even happened yet when they went their separate ways. Joe Biden was still President, and idiots thought Kamala Harris would soon take power. It's now 2025, Donald Trump is back and we're blowing up drug boats.

Life changes. You can either get with the times or sit around telling old stories. Go outside, get some fresh air, get a new boyfriend or take a nice vacation.

Just about anything would be more useful than still talking about Zach Bryan with 2026 just around the corner.

What do you think of the whole situation? Time to move on or should Chickenfry continue with her war? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.