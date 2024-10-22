Country Music Star Splits From Girlfriend, She Releases Fiery Statement

Zach Bryan and Brianna Chickenfry are no longer together.

The two have been dating since summer 2023, and quickly established themselves as a true power couple in entertainment.

He's a country music star. Chickenfry (real name Brianna LaPaglia) is a social media and podcasting sensation. It seemed like a natural fit for the two young success stories, but not all stories have a happy ending.

Zach Bryan announces split from girlfriend Brianna Chickenfry

The "Something in Orange" singer took to Instagram Tuesday to release a lengthy statement announcing that the two have gone their separate ways.

Bryan wrote the following:

"Addressing something: Brianna and me have broken up with each other and I respect and love her with every ounce of my heart. She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that I'II always thank her. I have had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things. I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go our different ways. I am not perfect and never will be. Please respect Brianna's privacy and space in this and if you have it in your heart, mine too. With everything I am and to anyone let down, I am sorry. I try my best in everything. I failed people that love me and mostly myself."

While Zach Bryan framed it as the two going their separate ways mutually, it appears that Brianna might have some different feelings.

While Zach Bryan framed it as the two going their separate ways mutually, it appears that Brianna might have some different feelings. She claimed to have been "blindsided" by the breakup. That doesn't sound overly mutual to me.

"Hey guys I'm feeling really blindsided right now. Gonna hop off social media for a while and attempt to heal privately, when I'm ready I'll be back and ready to talk. I love you guys so much thank you for all of your kind words. Remember you are so loved and everything's always gonna be okay," she wrote on her Instagram story roughly an hour after Bryan announced the split.

Clearly, this situation is a lot messier than Bryan's statement would indicate. It seemed pretty vanilla until Brianna Chickenfry responded. Now, a big dose of drama has been injected into the situation.