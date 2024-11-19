Country Music Star's Ex-Girlfriend Makes Troubling Abuse Claim In Now-Deleted Video

The drama between Zach Bryan and Brianna Chickenfry continues to escalate.

Bryan recently broke up with the popular podcaster, and the fallout has been incredible. She claims the country music star offered her millions to sign an NDA.

She refused and released a tell-all podcast about their relationship. Bryan didn't come off looking good at all.

Chickenfry claimed on the podcast he lost his temper with her for simply singing a Morgan Wallen song in his house, and built a narrative that he was an incredibly manipulative person.

Brianna Chickenfry claims Zach Bryan threw things at her face

Now, she's made her most serious claim of all. In a now-deleted TikTok video, Chickenfry claimed to have a video of the "Something in Orange" singer abusing her.

"If this man posts this f*cking cat one more time, then I'm gonna post videos of you whipping sh*t at my face. So can you stop f*cking posting my cat and rubbing it in my face," Chickenfry said in the now-deleted TikTok video, according to the Daily Mail.

The post came after Bryan posted a photo with a cat they once shared and that he took following the breakup.

It certainly appears the situation between Bryan and Chickenfry is only going to get worse and worse. She seems intent on airing out any and all dirty laundry she wants to.

Her tell-all couldn't have been more of a PR disaster for the country music singer. You can watch the entire thing below if you haven't already seen it.

It's wild start to finish.

She hinted that she had damning evidence against Bryan, and now she stated in a deleted video that he threw things at her face. It's hard to imagine how much worse this can get, but I have no doubt it will. There's been nothing to indicate the fallout will soon calm down. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.