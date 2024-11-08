Country Music Star's Ex-Girlfriend Claims She Was Offered Shocking Amount Of Money To Sign NDA

Brianna Chickenfry says she was offered big money to sign an NDA following her split from Zach Bryan.

The country music star recently broke up with Chickenfry, and the situation is getting incredibly ugly. The popular podcaster claims she was "blindsided" by his public announcement, says she's blocked, Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards released a fiery diss track against Bryan and she opened up on the "BFFs" podcast about all the carnage and chaos from the failed relationship.

One of the most shocking claims involved Bryan allegedly offering her a life-changing amount of money to sign an NDA.

Brianna Chickenfry was allegedly offered millions to sign NDA after Zach Bryan split.

During the "BFFs" tell all released Thursday night, Portnoy, Chickenfry and Richards revealed Bryan offered $12 million for her to sign an NDA.

Clearly, she did not take the deal, given the fact an entire podcast episode was released about their failed relationship.

You can watch her explain the situation in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Being offered $12 million to sign an NDA is serious money. That's more money than the vast majority of people in America will make their entire life, and she left it on the table by not signing the NDA.

Clearly, she has some things she wants to share, and she's not going to accept a quick check in order to go silently into the night.

For what it's worth, Chickenfry is very successful in her own right, and that gives her a level of financial security where walking away from a big payday is possible.

Something tells me there's still a lot more drama to come out of this very messy breakup. It certainly feels like the storm is just getting started, and with no NDA, who knows where the situation goes from here. Would you have signed an NDA for $12 million? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.