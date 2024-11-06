Country Music Star's Ex-Girlfriend Stirs Up More Drama After Messy Breakup

The fallout between Zach Bryan and Brianna Chickenfry continues to worsen.

The country music star recently broke up with the popular podcaster, and did it in very ugly fashion. He posted a message announcing the split without giving Chickenfry a heads up.

She posted a brutally tough video explaining the situation and being "blindsided" by the announcement. It's been nonstop chaos since.

Brianna Chickenfry claims Zach Bryan blocked her.

Josh Richards and Dave Portnoy released a diss track about Bryan to support Chickenfry - who podcasts under the Barstool Sports umbrella - and it's shockingly catchy.

You can listen to the diss track below. It's…….certainly something to behold.

While the diss track is interesting, it's what Chickenfry wrote on Instagram that is moving the needle. She revealed in the comments section of a post promoting the song that she's blocked by the country music star.

Not only did Zach Bryan break her heart in very public and humiliating fashion, but he then proceeded to block her. This situation just continues to get worse and worse.

It's hard to argue that Bryan is winning the breakup. Chickenfry came roaring back after taking a short social media break, there is now an absolutely savage diss track going viral and it certainly seems like the internet is rallying behind her.

If you're going to get publicly dumped, you might as well roll with the punches and make the best of it. It certainly seems like that's what Chickenfry is doing and doing it well.

Blocked or not, that diss track isn't going away. In fact, it's going mega-viral.

Who do you think is going to come out on top of this breakup? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.