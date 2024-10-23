Country Music Star's Ex-Girlfriend Releases Brutal Video, Makes Troubling Claim About His Conduct

Brianna Chickenfry released a downright brutal video explaining her split from Zach Bryan.

The country music superstar announced Tuesday on his Instagram story that he'd broken up with the popular podcaster.

She responded on her Instagram by saying she was "blindsided" by his announcement. Well, it turns out being "blindsided" doesn't even begin to explain her side of the story, judging from a post-breakup reaction video.

Brianna Chickenfry reacts to Zach Bryan breaking up with her.

Chickenfry took to YouTube to share a short video of her thoughts on the situation. She fought back tears and tried to compose herself as she repeatedly made one thing clear:

She says she had no idea Zach Bryan was going to announce they'd split publicly to the world, and she had no heads up of any kind.

Chickenfry says she woke up to so many texts that she was worried that her dad might have died or something of that nature.

"I wanted to heal privately, and I didn't even know that he was going to post that we broke up yesterday. So, I wasn't ready to do anything publicly, and now I'm just getting like a bajillion freaking texts and sh*t. Like, I just wanted to handle this as a human first, and now it's not that," Chickenfry said, in part, in the video released Tuesday.

You can watch her full comments below, and let me know your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

First off, even as a dude who's not really emotional, that video is really tough to sit through. That's a young woman whose heart has clearly been shattered and she feels like she's been embarrassed in front of the world in a very public and very humiliating way. It's hard to sit through that video and not feel for her.

As she said, she feels embarrassed about even having to make the video but doesn't "give a f*ck." Absolutely brutal.

Secondly, if Zach Bryan really went rogue and gave her no heads up at all that he was posting the announcement, then that's the definition of scumbag behavior.

Maybe he has a different version of events, but if he does, he hasn't offered it yet. He only shared the post saying they were done.

She claims he didn't call, text or give her any heads up. She found out with the rest of the world. I don't care how bad your relationship is, you owe it to the other person to get on the phone at a minimum. A true gentleman would have done it in person and come up with a classy way to let everyone know.

It doesn't sound like that's what happened here.

It's a very ugly situation that's unfolding, and there's clearly no winners in this situation. Hopefully, she can bounce back because you can tell she's going through a very rough time. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.