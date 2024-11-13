Country Music Star's Ex-Girlfriend Drops Wild Claim, Pours Gas On The Breakup Fire: WATCH

The fallout between Zach Bryan and Brianna Chickenfry continues to get worse and worse.

The country music star recently broke up with the popular podcaster, and it's been absolute chaos ever since. Chickenfry claimed she was "blindsided" by his public announcement about the split, but that was only the beginning.

She later claimed to have turned down millions of dollars to sign an NDA during a tell-all podcast episode. The situation is getting very nasty between the two, and she now dropped another allegation:

Zach Bryan took their cat out of spite.

Brianna Chickenfry says Zach Bryan took cat out of spite.

The two apparently had a cat named Stump, and when Bryan decided to head out the door, he took the cat with him. That didn't make Brianna Chickenfry very happy.

"I miss Stump so much. I wanna f*cking kidnap him. But when he left and didn’t tell me anything, he just took Stump out of spite. He didn’t even like cats, Jack hates cats, Boston loves cats, I love cats. Can someone steal the cat back for me? I’m not joking, the animals throughout this have been one of the hardest parts. I just think about Boston and Jack and Stump. I think about Stump every night," Chickenfry said in a TikTok video shared earlier in the week.

Yes, Zach Bryan allegedly took their cat "out of spite." The situation continues to get worse and worse. Watch her comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The drama surrounding this situation just keeps getting crazier and crazier. The podcast from Chickenfry explaining her side of the story was nothing short of wild.

She made it sound like her time with Zach Bryan was absolutely awful. There have also been multiple diss tracks made by her co-host Dave Portnoy, plenty of hot takes on social media, the NDA bombshell and now she's saying the country singer left with the cat.

I don't even like cats. In fact, I hate cats, but even I can empathize with losing a pet. That's certainly not going to help defuse the situation.

I have no idea what comes next in this incredibly messy breakup, but I have no doubt it will move the needle. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.