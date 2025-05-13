Bill Maher Shut Down In Blunt Fashion While Discussing Political Violence: WATCH

Bill Maher got shot down quickly when talking about politics and danger.

Maher recently hosted comedian Tony Hinchcliffe on his "Club Random Podcast," and it's definitely worth checking out.

Hinchcliffe is one of the best comedians in the game, and he made waves when he joked about Puerto Rico at a rally for President Donald Trump.

He addressed the moment with Maher, and there's another moment from the interview moving the needle.

Tony Hinchcliffe shuts down Bill Maher.

"They [far-left liberals] are as crazy in their own way. They're just not as dangerous…The left is not as dangerous," Maher said during the interview with Hinchcliffe.

The popular comedian wasn't having any of it.

"I would say that they are because it seems like the right-wingers are the ones with the guns, and this and that and, 'We'll take over.' It feels that way, but all of a sudden, the past couple, few years, I'm looking at who the mass shooters are and this or that. It's creepingly...," Hinchcliffe shot back.

Maher then attempted to pivot and made it seem like he was arguing about institutional power. You can watch the moment unfold below, and let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Hinchcliffe's point about who has the guns is a good one. If right-wingers were the issue, I think we'd all know it.

Instead, we have seen some extreme violence from the far-left. President Donald Trump survived two assassination attempts, we've seen insane BLM riots over the past several years and a Christian school in Nashville was shot up in 2023 by a deranged woman.

The Nashville shooter made it clear in her writings that she chose to shoot up the Christian school over a school with black students. The reason? She feared being viewed as racist, but murdering Christian kids was fine in the sick killer's mind.

Are there bad apples across the spectrum? Without a doubt, but the worst we've seen in recent years isn't coming from the far-right. Hinchcliffe was right to call it out to Maher. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.