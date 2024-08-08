New Trump Shooting Body Camera Released; Bystander Says He Saw Shooter's Head 'Pop Off'

New footage from the attempted assassination has been released.

Trump was shot in the ear on July 13th when Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire on a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. One attendee was killed and two more were wounded.

There have been many questions about how the Secret Service and local authorities failed to the point Crooks, a seemingly untalented loner, was able to beat the security and get off multiple clean shots.

While the stunning failures haven't been fully explained, there is more body camera footage to analyze.

New Trump assassination attempt body camera footage release.

In one moment of the footage, one of the people rushing to the building - unclear if medical or a cop - can be heard saying he saw the shooter's head "pop off."

That would appear to confirm speculation that Crooks took a heavy rifle round directly to the head. Another part of the body camera footage shows an officer attempting to get on the roof prior to the shooting starting. He stumbles down after barely getting a looking over the edge. The officer then rushes to get a rifle out of his vehicle.

You can watch the stunning footage in the two posts below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The shooting happened nearly a month ago, and it's still hard to believe it's real. Trump was fractions of an inch away from taking a head shot on live TV.

It's miracle he's alive. Despite nearly a month passing, we still don't know why Crooks attempted to kill Trump, the Secret Service director resigned, limited information has been released by the Secret Service and there are still a ton of unanswered questions.

How many things had to go wrong for Crooks to get off eight shots at roughly 130 yards away? How was it even possible?

Let me know what you think of the latest footage at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.