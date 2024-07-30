FBI Official Crushes Donald Trump Shooting Conspiracy Theory

The FBI officially poured cold water all over the idea Donald Trump wasn't shot during an assassination attempt.

Trump was struck in the ear by a bullet when would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire during a July 13 rally in Pennsylvania.

The bullet missed hitting the former President with a fatal kill shot to the skull by fractions of an inch. It's nothing short of a miracle he survived.

It didn't take long at all for conspiracy theories to start spreading, and none were bigger than the claim that the Republican POTUS nominee was never hit by a bullet. A common and completely baseless conspiracy theory was that it was actually glass from a teleprompter.

I debunked that insane claim in the Instagram post below, and the FBI has officially gone on record that it's complete nonsense.

FBI official debunks Donald Trump shooting conspiracy theory.

FBI deputy director Paul Abbate testified in front of a Senate committee Tuesday, and was asked directly by Senator John Kennedy whether the FBI doubted Trump was shot. Abbate cut straight to the point with his response.

"There is absolutely no doubt in the FBI's mind whether former President Trump was hit with a bullet and wounded in the ear. No doubt. There never has been. I've been part of this investigation since the very beginning and that has never been raised," the FBI deputy director clearly stated.

He quickly doubled down when Kennedy pushed, and said Trump was "100 percent" shot by Crooks. You can watch the exchange below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The conspiracy theory Trump wasn't shot never made sense to anyone with an ounce of common sense and rational thinking skills. It's on video. You can see him clearly grab his ear after the bullet impacted him. There's also a photo that captures the bullet trail in the air.

Add in the fact the teleprompters were clearly not hit, and there's zero justification of any kind behind the nonsense conspiracy theory.

Now, the FBI is on record in front of the United States Senate that Trump was hit by a bullet. Will people finally drop the conspiracy theory nonsense? I doubt it, but the facts are what the facts are. Donald Trump was shot, and he's incredibly lucky to be alive. Let me know your thoughts on the idiotic conspiracy theory at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.