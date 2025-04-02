Bombshell Report Released On Transgender School Shooter, Horrific Evil Exposed

Nashville police have released the final report on the horrific massacre at the Covenant School carried out by a transgender shooter.

Audrey Hale - a female who thought she was a guy - murdered six people on March 27, 2023, when she entered the Nashville school and opened fire.

Three of the murder victims were young children. The other three were staff members. The transgender person's murderous rampage came to an end when a pair of Nashville police officers cut her down.

Body camera footage shows what appeared to be a headshot on Hale from a rifle chambered in 5.56mm. Her body immediately dropped, and more shots were fired until she stopped moving.

Nashville police release final report on the Covenant School shooting.

There have long been demands that Hale's alleged manifesto be released, but the situation was a lot more complex than a single manifesto, according to Nashville police.

Instead of a single writing, police found several documents and media files outlining her motives for the attack. The final report states the following, in part:

"Early in the investigation, it was suggested Hale left behind a "manifesto" detailing her motives and intentions. This has elicited a great deal of interest from the public and had led to repeated demands this manifesto be released for public study and comment. By definition, a manifesto is a mission statement or other document written and disseminated by an individual or group to enumerate or expound upon the guiding principles and beliefs that inform their actions. Regardless of length, a manifesto is a single document that outlines all the factors, intentions, and objectives of an individual act or a series of actions. In this case, a manifesto didn’t exist. Hale never left behind a single document explaining why she committed the attack, why she specifically targeted The Covenant, and what she hoped to gain, if anything, with the attack. As previously mentioned, what did exist were a series of notebooks, art composition books, and media files created by Hale documenting her planning and preparation for the attack, the events in her life that motivated her to commit the attack, and her hopes regarding the outcome of the attack. No single document, notebook, or digital device contains the answer to those questions. The answer is scattered throughout all the assembled material, which required a careful review of the material to understand Hale’s motive."

The report also notes that Hale started identifying as a male, but never actually underwent any kind of genital surgery.

"She also made statements about wanting to transition genders. She began to use the name "Aiden Williams" in the years prior to her death and used male pronouns on her social media and networking accounts. Nothing has been found to suggest she initiated or was undergoing a transition at the time of her death, including medical documentation. During her autopsy following her death, it was determined she was biologically female," the police report further states.

The report also claims that Hale was "sane at the time of the attack," and one of the most disturbing revelations is just how long she'd been planning to massacre people.

Police believe Hale developed a fascination with school shootings as early as 2017. The Covenant School killer even downloaded images of infamous killers and their weapons, according to the police report.

Police also believe she targeted the Covenant School in January 2021. She initially planned to attack a different school on April 13, 2021, in honor of the Columbine killers.

However, Hale "decided to postpone her attack to obtain additional training on her firearm to ensure she would be proficient with it during the attack."

Hale's reasons for choosing the Covenant School over Creswell Middle were for three reasons:

Covenant was isolated, and she felt it gave her more time to kill.

Covenant School would bring more attention because it was Christian.

Creswell Middle was mostly black, and she didn't want to be viewed as racist.

Hale also liked the idea that the students at Covenant were "too young to effectively fight back or flee far."

Police also determined nobody else was involved and nobody supported Hale in any fashion prior to the attacks. Like most mass shooters, Hale was hoping it would make her famous.

The mass murderer believed "documentaries and books" would be made about her, the murder weapons would be put in a museum and her bedroom would be "preserved and visited as a memorial to her life." Absolutely sickening and deranged.

It's a horrifically tragic situation and this report shows just how evil Audrey Hale was to her core. Justice was delivered on-site by the brave police officers responding, but nothing will help heal the shattered families. Our prayers remain with all of those impacted. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.