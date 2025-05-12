Star Comedian Praises JD Vance For Steamrolling Woke Mob: WATCH

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe thinks Vice President JD Vance did a nice job defending comedy after his Puerto Rico joke.

Hinchcliffe became public enemy number one for the media and woke liberals after appearing at President Donald Trump's Madison Square Garden campaign rally.

The shock comedian joked during the rally that Puerto Rico is a "floating island of garbage." It was clearly a joke.

However, we all know we live in stupid times, and some people painted Hinchcliffe as a terrible human in an attempt to smear Trump.

Tony Hinchcliffe praises JD Vance.

The woke mob went hard after Hinchcliffe following his joke, but America's Vice President refused to give into cancel culture.

"We are not going to restore the greatness of American civilization if we get offended at every little thing, let's have a sense of humor," Vance said during a rally following the event.

Now, Hinchcliffe is returning the love. He appeared on Bill Maher's popular podcast, and praised Vance for not bending the knee.

The "Kill Tony" star praised Vance for understanding "the perspective of the mission" and having "common sense" when it comes to comedy.

You can watch Hinchcliffe's comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The simple reality of the situation is that comedy must be defended at all costs. You don't have to like the jokes, but you should always defend the attempt to be funny.

Humor and comedy are signs of a healthy society. It's a sign of a free society. Now, you can certainly argue a political rally shortly before the election isn't the time or place for a shock comedian like Tony Hinchcliffe, but that doesn't change the fundamentals of defending comedy.

Patrice O'Neal summed it up better than anyone else ever has.

Instead of bending the knee to the woke mob - who will hate you no matter what you do - Vance and many others chose to take the high road.

Hinchcliffe's comments weren't a big deal, and nobody should have taken the bait. Doing that would have only made the situation worse.

What do you think of Hinchcliffe's praise for Vance? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.