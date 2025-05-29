Anyone Ripping Elon Musk For DOGE Is A Terrible American And Unhinged

The liberals are having a party on social media as some are way too excited about Elon Musk exiting his role within the Trump Administration as well as DOGE, better known as the Department of Government Efficiency. Make no mistake about it, these loony libs would rather have their hard-earned tax dollars continued to be abused by our government than dare give Elon Musk any credit whatsoever as we continue to live in a bizarro world.

"As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending," Musk tweeted on X on Wednesday night. "The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government."

LEFTISTS ARE ALWAYS GOING AFTER ELON

The governmental accountability DOGE program, of which it humorously got its name from a popular viral cryptocurrency, was established via an executive order from President Trump on January 20th. Since then, Elon has been the public face of the office as he served as a "special government employee," although he was never an official DOGE employee. Wednesday's exit was expected as Musk's 130-day time period had expired.

A Trump Administration spokesperson told Fox News that DOGE and its employees will continue despite Musk's exit after saving over $175 billion that was found through cost-cutting measures as well as fraud detection, with many people believing that's only the beginning when it comes to Washington's wasteful spending.

You'd think a simple "Thank you, Elon" wouldn't be so hard to say, but many on the Far Left would never. Instead, they are in jubilation over what they see as a demotion for Elon because, God forbid, they ever say anything about someone who is friends with President Trump.

"Nothing has actually been saved at all, all that you've accomplished was causing federal employees grief and thinking they were gonna get fired," an X user tweeted. "Thanks for destroying the government," another wrote.

The fact that some people are so angry at the world and Elon Musk that they would not even meet him halfway by acknowledging that getting rid of government corruption and holding agencies, departments, and our tax dollars accountable, shows just how twisted some people are.

Keep in mind, some of these anti-Musk whiners are the same ones that just a year ago applauded him and Tesla for being the leading entity for electric vehicles. Now, those same people are keying and damaging Tesla owners cars.

DID ELON REALLY MAKE YOUR LIFE BAD?

It should be the least consequential thing for wanting to hold our politicians accountable. When we don't, we get things like a 6% favorable rating for a Chicago Mayor or a Los Angeles Mayor who blames everyone but herself for the deadly and destructive Pacific Palisades fire earlier this year.

In comparison, Elon requested that workers create a list of 5 of their accomplishments every week. Oh, the horror - how dare he!

I'd ask somebody out there to make it all make sense, but the truth is you can't with some people's actions as they've thrown out all logic and common sense to their own demise.

You reap what you sow and, for some of these haters out there, karma will be coming no doubt.

