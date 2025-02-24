Chicago's Moron Mayor Has One Of The Worst Approval Ratings In Political History

Chicago's wannabe-gangster mayor, Brandon Johnson, just might've set a political approval rating record that might never be broken in our lifetime.

According to a new Politico report, just 6.6% of Chicago voters have a "favorable" view of the combative mayor, who started October 2024 with a 25% approval rating. Once again, let's never forget that Suge Knight Johnson had the lowest approval rating of a mayor hosting a Democratic National Convention in 40 years.

If you think the 6.6% favorable rating is something, get a look at that unfavorable rating sitting at 80%.

What's the problem? Fox32 in Chicago got its hands on the poll details and you'll never guess what's the biggest issue.

CRIME!

No way, right?

The full findings of the poll of Chicago voters, via Fox32:

Crime – 67%

High taxes – 54%

Inflation (cost of goods and services) – 41%

Immigration control/border security – 24%

More funding for CPS – 20%

Racism – 11%

Need for school choice (vouchers, charters) – 6%

Reproductive freedoms – 4%

LGBTQ+ rights 3%

The purple-haired Libs on MSNBC and CNN love to say that outsiders are the ones pushing the Chicago crime narrative in order to create division when crime isn't that bad. Oh, really? 67% of those polled say CRIME IS THE NUMBER ONE ISSUE in the city.

"Brandon Johnson’s victory suggests those scare tactics aren’t as effective as conservatives may think," MSNBC's Ja'han Jones, a member of the the Joy Reid show staff, wrote in 2023.

As you know, this is Joy Reid's final week at MSNBC. There's no word if Jones is surviving the cuts.

Enjoy the ride, Chicago. You chose this moron.