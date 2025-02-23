A List of Joy Reid's Most Racist and Hateful Comments on MSNBC

MSNBC is canceling Joy Reid’s program "The ReidOut" as part of a new network shakeup. Reid will host her final episode later this week, Fox News Digital reports.

The decision to boot Reid off the air comes as the network has lost around half of its viewers since the election, is undergoing a leadership change at the top and will be spun off from NBC News.

Specifically, no show on MSNBC has suffered more since the election of Donald Trump than Reid's has. Since Nov 5, her program has lost around 53% of its viewers in the advertiser-covered demographic of adults aged 25–54.

But let's not bury the lede. MSNBC, for as hysteric as the network will remain, is ridding itself of the most abhorrent people in all of television. For those who stopped paying attention, let's run through some of Reid's most notable moments in primetime:

Reid once told her viewers that red states "only" keep black people alive so they can make white people steaks and fill their factories while they mumble the N-word.

Wait, what?

She called 2024 Missouri a "slave state," in which pregnant women are the "property" of their husbands.

After the first attempted assassination on Donald Trump's life, Reid cited debunked online rumors to push the theory that Trump staged the shooting.

"I have many questions! 🙋🏾Like where are the medical reports? What caused Trump’s injury and what was the injury? Sheapnel? Glass? A bullet? Where were the three attendees who were shot seated or standing relative to Trump? Why was Trump allowed to stand and pose for photos, fist pumping for nearly ten seconds while asking about his shoe when there could easily havs been additional shooters? How did the gunman manage to get on the roof of the building WHERE THE LOCAL POLICE WERE LITERALLY INSIDE?"

"More questions: does it make sense that a 17 year old who three years later is a member of a far right gun group donated to any political organization, let alone @actblueorg??? Has the organization verified that? And where is this supposed ladder? Did he seriously bring a five foot ladder with him and his AR? Really? And why haven’t authorities released information about all three civilian victims, including a schematic of where they were standing or sitting?"

Reid admitted she was fine with Kamala Harris selecting Tim Walz as her running mate because, while he is white, he is not "Mayonnaise sandwich on Wonder Bread white" like other potential white candidates.

For context, "mayonnaise" has become a common derogatory term racists use to refer to white people they do not like.

Notably, Bishop Talbert Swan has a list of phrases using the creamy sauce to describe white folks – such as "mayonnaise dripping demons," "mayo crackers," "mayonnaise deficient monsters", "the mayo posse," and "demonic forces of mayo evil."

For the record, MSNBC did not have a comment. We asked.

On election night, Reid labeled the 2024 presidential race "Fascism vs Freedom" and warned that electing Trump would result in the U.S. looking like Nazi Germany--or worse:

Per Reid, voters had a moral obligation to "keep Hitler out of the White House."

Without any evidence, Reid suggested that Gov. Ron DeSantis would soon be implicated in a sex trafficking ring.

MSNBC had no comment on this segment, either.

Last year, Reid knocked Major League Baseball for its "lack of diversity" because only 6% of its players are black.

She ignored that the least diverse sports league in America is actually the NBA, where one race accounts for 73.2% of the league. As in black players.

Here were her thoughts on "white tears." Err, more specifically, "white male tears."

According to Reid, the "billionaire right" is working behind the scenes to bring apartheid to California – "like Texas."

"They can drive out the Brown people and the Black and Asian people, or just sink them into the same apartheid they’ve created in Texas, and they will control enough electoral votes if they control California to never have to worry about another presidential election," Reid said last month.

Speaking of her views on certain states, Reid officially declared Florida an "extreme, sort of extremist right-wing fascist-type government" in 2022.

She also said Trump makes women feel like he wants to force them "to have children by sexual assault."

"If you’re a sexual assault survivor, you’re thinking, oh, my God, this country is out to get me. They’re out to get me and force me to have children by sexual assault," Reid claimed of how unmade women feel about Trump.

Before her firing, Joy Reid laughed on-air over parents fearing for their daughters' safety following the death of Laken Riley.

Reid called migrant crime under Joe Biden "negligible" and the Laken Riley Act racist. "They're voting on race," Reid said with confidence. "They're voting on this idea of an invasion of brown people over the border."

She then accused white people of only wanting to close the border to "drive all the blacks out of the colleges." (What?)

There are many more examples, but we are running out of space.

In summation, MSNBC should have fired Joy Reid years ago. Her commentary was reckless, unethical, and reeked up a serious disdain for white people. And unlike Rachel Maddow, her ratings were never strong.

Reid only lasted this long because the network likely understood the inevitable backlash of canning a wacky far-left black woman who built a career around smearing her enemies as racists, Nazis, and mayonnaise sandwiches.

And MSNBC will certainly face backlash from those who appreciated Reid's signature and disparaging coverage of white people in America.

Reminder: Jemele Hill signed a letter with "more than 40 black leaders" in 2022 demanding a meeting with then-MSNBC president Rashida Jones for firing Tiffany Cross. Cross was Joy Reid on the weekends. Some of her highlights include telling black viewers that local white politicians are trying to "replace" and violently hurt them and calling for Gov. Ron DeSantis' "castration."

So, while we would give MSNBC credit for taking a stance against the ace queens, the network plans to replace Reid with the trio of Symone Sanders-Townsend, Alicia Menendez, and Michael Steele during the 7 p.m. hour.

In other words, MSNBC is replacing Joy Reid with three wannabe Joy Reids. So look for the trio to soon blame Russian ninjas for posting homophobic comments on their blog, as Reid did.

