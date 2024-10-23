Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Is Now Threatening Reporters, Acting Like Gangster

Chicago Mayor Brandon ‘Suge Knight’ Johnson is making headlines again and this time it's for what sure sounds like a rather threatening response to a reporter during a press conference.

During his Tuesday press conference, Johnson, who is known to ramble on and say nothing in the process, told a reporter, "Never interrupt me ever again," after the reporter tried to stop the mayor from tossing a word salad.

Let's go to the tape:

Now, I get that many of you hate reporters, but it didn't sound like the reporter was anti-Johnson. Listen to the nervous, let me get a question in because you're whipping up a word salad, laugh from the reporter.

Johnson lashed out like a gang leader telling some low-level associate to kiss the ring or heads will roll.

If you haven't been paying attention to the dumpster fire that is the City of Chicago mayor's office, let's get you caught up real fast on how things are going since Johnson was voted into office by the moronic voters in the city who continued to vote Democrat.

At the start of October, Johnson's approval rating was around 25%.

It was so bad over the summer that ‘Suge’ Johnson had the lowest approval rating of a mayor hosting the Democratic National Convention in 40 years.

Here's Johnson, on Tuesday, claiming that Trump would destroy Chicago, a city that already claims that Johnson is destroying the city. Ask a Chicago resident what they think of the current school board situation. Trump's fault?

Meanwhile, as longtime Chicago columnist John Kass noted last week, "The people of Chicago voted for this, and the newspapers that went woke and went along with Johnson’s idiocy, and so despite the current chorus of piteous cries, Chicago is getting what it wanted and what it deserves."

What's next for Chicago?

If you haven't buckled up, you might want to click it in because the city's population has dropped to a level not seen since 1920 and Johnson is facing a $1 billion budget deficit.

Surely, this is all Trump's fault.

This is only going to get uglier.