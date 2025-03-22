Liberals Continue To Embarrass Themselves With This Pathetic Trump-Musk Protest On College Campus

This is why you should only send your kids to SEC schools.

Let's head out to Georgia State's campus, where a couple lunatics – no idea if they were college kids or just unhinged Libs invading campus – put together arguably the most insane Donald Trump-Elon Musk protest you'll ever see.

Seriously, it's mesmerizing. I can't stop watching. It's as impressive as it is dumb. I don't know whether to be horrified or dazzled? Or both?

In any event, this is why colleges are a waste of time – and money – at this point in time. Right here:

It's just pathetic at this point

My God. What a moment. What a protest. So much going on, I don't even know where to begin.

This is the future of America, boys and girls. Soak it all in. Amazing.

Luckily, though, it's really not. This is the minority now. Trump's resounding win last fall proved just that. We spent YEARS under Joe Biden thinking we were the insane ones. The outsiders. The minority.

But, in reality, it's them. These people are the nutjobs, clearly. Not us. An electoral landslide and a popular win proved just that.

It's OK to make fun of these losers now. Go ahead! They think they're the cool ones, but, instead, it's just pathetic.

Imagine the time it took to cobble up this little project? Like, these lunatics actually spent time putting this all together. Making Trump and Elon paper masks, and thinking to themselves, ‘this is gonna be a home run! We nailed it.'

It's so embarrassing. I've said it for weeks now – Libs are so embarrassing at this point. They yell and kick and scream, and hold up little signs at Trump's speech to congress. They make insufferable TikTok videos and say they could "kick MAGA's ass" (hey Tim!).

And they think they're so cool and really getting through to America's youth. But they're not. It's the opposite, in fact.

Do you know the demographic that was among the most pro-Trump this last election? The 18-40 group. The Gen-Zers. Back when they were normal, the Dems used to have that demo on LOCK. It was theirs, and we couldn't even make the slightest gain.

But then the left became so unhinged, and so lost, and so insane, that all the youngins came to the right. And now? The left is so cooked, it's not even funny.

What a beautiful sight!