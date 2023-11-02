Country Music Star Cody Tate Calls Out Halloween Candy-Stealing Loser Parents

Videos by OutKick

Country music star Cody Tate is asking for the identities of a group of parents that stole a bucket of Halloween candy with their children while trick-or-treating outside his house.

The Whiskey Myers band member posting the video on his Instagram that show the pathetic parents gleefully ransacking the entire bow of candy while encouraging it and leaving none for anyone else.

“And this is why you can’t trust people. If you know who it is share. I figured it would happen but not adults. Now all the kids after these people can’t have any candy,” Tate wrote on his Instagram.

PARENTS SETTING A WRONG EXAMPLE

The video, which has been viewed millions of times, shows a mother with her family literally going full-on “kid at a candy store.” However, this wasn’t a kid… it was a parent doing nothing but bestowing bad values in front of her children no less.

Listen, as someone who LOVES the giant-sized candy bars, it’s always risky putting those out on Halloween. But there comes a line that can’t be crossed. As someone who loved trick-or-treating (and sometimes even mischief night?!) growing up there comes a certain line that one doesn’t cross. Would me and my buddies take more than one allowed piece of candy? Maybe… but we sure as hell wouldn’t take the entire basket! And there was no way our parents would have allowed us to either – and they definitely wouldn’t have DONE IT THEMSELVES.

Whenever I came across the “unguarded baskets of joy…” I always felt like it was a setup. Like when you walk by or enter a church and there’s just that uncertain feeling like if you mess up something bad is going to happen to you. Same thing with the candy… is the person REALLY not home? Are they looking at you through the window? Is this some sort of social experiment? Are the cops lurking behind the bushes ready to pounce on you the minute you fill up your pillowcase with ALL the candy?

NO CONSEQUENCES MEANS DO AS YOU PLEASE

The outrage on the video from not only Cody Tate but others however is warranted. It shows that when people don’t think anyone is watching they are willing to steal, literally. What may be brushed off as “Oh, it’s just candy what’s the big deal…” isn’t so funny when the candy is substituted for money, jewerly or when somebody steals something from you that you own.

We’ve seen what happens in our big cities that are crumbling all around us due to a rise in lawlessness and the overall feeling that there’s n o punishment for breaking the law. Just ask Meatball.

In the end however, just as Tate said – the actions of one group of people can ruin it for everyone else.