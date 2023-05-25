Deion Sanders Calls Out Parents Who Baby Their Children

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders continues to share wisdom that’s worth your attention.

Sanders has been cranking out content ever since taking over as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, and that includes plenty of life advice for people involved with the program.

He’s never been afraid to make his standards and expectations crystal clear. Whether it’s teaching players how to respect women or letting it be known you can’t ask to be paid like a pro while behaving like a kid, Deion always keeps it real.

Now, he’s made it clear weak parenting leads to weak children.

Deion Sanders calls out bad parents.

The Colorado coach said the following, in part, when discussing weak parenting:

Kids are different because parents are different. Parents are babying everyone right now. There’s no tough, hard-nosed parents anymore. The reason is because most of us have done better than our parents and we look back at our lives and say, ‘You know what, when I’m a parent, I’m going to treat my kid so much better. I’m going to make sure I get my kid that big wheel and that rock em sock em robots that he really wanted … But you want it to be better and doing that you don’t even understand you’re negating what makes who you are. What makes you tough and who you are is because of what you dealt with as a kid. What makes you firm and who you are is because of what you’ve been through and you came through it. You may be smelling like smoke but you came through it. You don’t want your kids to go through that and that’s when we cripple kids because we’re babying them. Every time they fall down as a kid, you pick them back up. No, let them fall and sit there.

You can watch his full comments and his further expanded thoughts on his own philosophy in the video below.

Deion, once again, is completely correct.

It’s incredibly refreshing to listen to Deion Sanders spit the facts to an audience. Whether the audience is his own players or supporters of the program, he doesn’t disappoint.

In an era where coddling people is normal, Deion makes it clear that won’t ever be tolerated. When it comes to his thoughts on parenting, he couldn’t be more correct if he tried.

Go to college campus, find a group of students and ask yourself if you think they’re more or less impressive than the generation before. Young men in this country used to go and fight wars in defense of freedom. We kicked butt.

Deion Sanders calls out weak parents. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Now, we have trigger warnings and safe spaces and people melt down if they’re $12 Starbucks order isn’t perfect. Life has become to easy, and easy times create weak people.

Look at people who grew up during the Great Depression when you truly didn’t know when your next meal was coming. Those people grew up to be as tough as a $2 steak and the country was better off for it. That grit helped build an empire.

Now, if a kid doesn’t get enough soy milk, he’s liable to melt down. Young people also seem to think nothing that happened before they were born matters. It’s time to start toughening young people up, and that all starts with parenting.

Deion Sanders calls out parents for not making their kids tough. (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Some people might not want to hear it, but it’s true. Once again, props to Deion for speaking the truth.