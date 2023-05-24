Deion Sanders Rips Players Wanting To Make Big Money While Behaving Like Children

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders has zero tolerance for players who want cash but not the responsibility that comes with it.

Ever since NIL became the new norm, players have been able to cash in and many get money before even proving whether or not they’re worth it.

Of course, there’s nothing wrong with that. This is America. People have the right to earn money, but if you want to be paid like a pro athlete, you better be ready to behave like one, in Deion Sanders‘ opinion.

Deion Sanders shares blunt message about money and expectations. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders makes his standards on behavior and money clear.

“You can’t want a bag of money…You want to be paid like a professional, but you want to be treated like a child. That don’t work. If you want to be compensated like a pro, the media now gonna treat you like a pro. You got kids working their butts off at these local restaurants, these local businesses, right, just to make it through college. Then you got a kid coming in here with a luxury car that really ain’t done nothing. Then he mess around and drop a ball that is decisive in the game, and you think they’re going to feel sorry for you? That don’t work like that. If you’re going to be motivated by the claps, you have to be motivated by the boos,” Sanders told supporters of the program during a Q&A.

You can watch his full comments in the video below.

Deion isn’t playing games.

Major credit to Deion Sanders for not mincing words when it comes to expectations. He’s 100% correct. There’s no question about that.

If you want to get paid huge money, you automatically accept the expectations that come with that. If you’re a star athlete making huge amounts of cash, you’re opening yourself up to criticism.

Nobody is going to protect you from scrutiny, and they shouldn’t. If you want to get paid like a pro, you 100% deserve to be treated like one.

There’s intense scrutiny that comes with failing to meet expectations. That’s the nature of the beast. If you can’t handle it, go find something else to do with your life.

Also, credit to Deion Sanders for acknowledging all the hard working people out there who don’t get any credit at all. Regular people break their backs to pay the bills. Those are the people who buy tickets or watch at home during Saturdays in the fall.

Deion Sanders addresses the expectations that come with money. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders has been a content machine since day one at Colorado. The man is always worth listening to, and on this subject, he’s absolutely correct. Props to him for continuing to speak some blunt truths. That’s what fans love to see.