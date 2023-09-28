Influencer ‘Meatball’ From Philly Riots Gets Served A Hot Dish Of 6 Felony Charges

Videos by OutKick

In an absolutely shocking move because I didn’t think it would ever happen, the Philadelphia District Attorney actually stood up for the law for once and handed Tuesday night’s rioters and looters some significant charges.

Amongst those that face quite the legal battle is none other than the social media influencer “Meatball” who in true genius style decided to livestream the entire chaotic situation on her Instastory to thousands of viewers. Apparently Meatball thought that the cops don’t use social media, so you can imagine how shocked she was when they all rolled up on her in a shopping mall parking lot that was being looted.

Actually, you don’t have to imagine… let’s just look at the video from Meatball’s own stream here:

How the night started for Ms. Meatball



Vs.



How it ended#Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/nJJ35qmsgo — Lucky (@TheMagaHulk) September 27, 2023

MEATBALL BRAGGED ABOUT THE CRIMES ON HER PHONE

Hate to see it.

Love to see when prosecutors actually do their jobs though!

According to court records, Meatball, who boasts hundreds of thousands of followers across her social media platforms was charged with six felonies as well as two misdemeanors.

The charges include:

Burglary

Criminal Trespassing

Conspiracy

Criminal mischief

Riot with the intent to commit a felony

Criminal use of a communication facility

Receiving stolen property (misdemeanor)

Hazardous conditions / physically offensive (misdemanor)

She spent all of Wednesday in jail before posting a $25,000 bail with money that she most likely got from her viewers after she demanded that they send her “tips” as a way to say thanks for livestreaming Tuesday’s riots.

At least 58 people have been arrested so far as stores like Apple, Lululemon, Footlocker and small businesses became the target of a flash mob of people as young as teenagers that blatantly ransacked and destroyed downtown Philly.

“Everybody must eat! Everybody must eat!” Philadelphia tonight. pic.twitter.com/hIZ5mio4Eo — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) September 27, 2023

MEATBALL WAS BEING CHEERED ON BY VIEWERS

Unfortunately it’s the latest in what has becoming an alarming trend of the disintegration of law and order and the respect of the rule of law as cities all across the country are seeing a spike in crime. Many times prosecutors and District Attorneys let the perpetrators go free but Philadelphia proved in this instance they weren’t going to allow that.

Hopefully this is a change of things to come and shows that people that break the law and loot and rob will be held accountable. Ahh, who am I kidding? Meatball is probably going to be propped up as some sort of martyr and an example of the ‘system being against her.’ She’ll probably end up even being more famous because of this.

And around and around we go in our bizarro world.