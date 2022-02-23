98% of Los Angeles Prosecutors Vote To Recall DA

Videos by OutKick

Tuesday, 97.9% of prosecutors in the L.A. County DA office union voted to recall their boss, L.A. District Attorney George Gascon.

Gascon’s critics cite his soft-on-crime policies for the county’s violent crime spike that began in 2020. Gascon eliminated cash bail for non-violent felonies and implemented a ban that prevented the county from charging juveniles as adults, though he has since revised that policy.

“It’s been one year of Gascon’s social experiment,” Eric Siddall, vice president of LAADDA, told Fox News Digital. “I think after that one year, people have had time to evaluate whether this is working or not working. I think most people who actually live in Los Angeles [and] understand what’s going on in Los Angeles, including the political leadership here in LA, feel that this has been a miserable failure.”

In addition, the LAADDA has filed two lawsuits against Gascon, accusing him of violating state law.

Critics now have until July to collect enough signatures to put Gascon’s recall to a general vote. They must collect petition signatures from 566,857 registered voters, that’s 10% of the county’s total. The last attempt to recall Gascon failed in September with only about 200,000 signatures.

Gascon refused to speak directly with deputies to explain his policies since taking office, the ADDA says.

Gascon’s office did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Fox News.