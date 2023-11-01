Group Appears To Steal Entire Candy Bowl From Neighbors During Halloween, Might Be The Worst People On The Internet

Videos by OutKick

One group of people successfully showed what NOT to do on Halloween.

Halloween is a fun time of year for kids to dress up, go around the neighborhood asking for candy. And adults sometimes might even be treated to a few alcoholic beverages.

It’s supposed to be a spooky time that brings the community together, and while I’ve never been big on it since college, I understand why people love it. I completely support those who choose to go wild for Halloween.

It’s also a GREAT time in the content game, and OutKick readers know exactly what I’m talking about on that front.

Group steals all the candy from family bowl.

You know what you don’t do? You don’t abuse the trust of your neighbors by taking all the candy they set out.

That’s exactly what one group of people did in a video going mega-viral Wednesday morning on X. Catch Up tweeted a photo of what appears to likely be a family completely emptying a full bowl of candy and taking every last bit of sugary treats.

The situation was made worse by the fact this house was giving out full size candy bars. That’s about as rare as a unicorn sighting in Biden’s economy.

Check out the video below, and definitely shoot me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This is how some people celebrate Halloween. By stealing from their neighbors. pic.twitter.com/Oq8IvCmC23 — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) November 1, 2023

Absolutely disgraceful Halloween conduct.

I’m praying this video is staged. I want it to be staged so badly because I don’t want to believe people like this actually exist.

It has to be staged, right? I’m holding out hope, but I think we all know it’s not. It’s almost certainly real, got caught on a ring camera, the homeowner released it and here we are.

Viral video shows group taking all the candy from a home on “Halloween.” (Credit: Getty Images)

How messed up do you need to be as an adult to lead kids on a chase for candy and then have them rob an entire bowl? How are we raising the next generation to act? Apparently, if you don’t think anyone’s watching, then you can do whatever you want! That’s the message these adults are sending. Unfortunately for them, the camera was watching.

Due to the fact of where the Hookstead compound is located (location classified), I don’t have to worry about anyone trick-or-treating at my front door. However, that wasn’t always the case. I used to put a big bowl out full of all the hits, and the kids in the neighborhood would swing by and help themselves. Shockingly, I never had one group rob me of the entire bowl. I guess it was a different era.

The homeowner should have walked outside and just asked, “What the hell do you think you’re all doing?” Confront this nonsense in order for it to end.

Group filmed emptying candy bowl on Halloween. (Credit: Getty Images)

Am I just an old man yelling at clouds? Am I completely correct? Let me know where you fall on this video at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.