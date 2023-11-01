Olivia Dunne Channels Inner ‘Game Of Thrones’ With Revealing Halloween Costume

Videos by OutKick

Olivia Dunne definitely pushed the limits on Instagram with her Halloween costume.

Social media has been flooded since last week with nonstop Halloween content. Women have been pumping out different costumes like all their clout depends on it….which is without question the case!

However, the LSU star had been strangely silent when it came to dropping Halloween content for the spooky holiday. Where was it?

Was Olivia Dunne simply not celebrating the most creative holiday of the year? Everyone can breathe easy because she definitely celebrated Halloween and came right off the top rope.

Olivia Dunne lights up TikTok with Halloween video. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Olivia Dunne dresses as Daenerys Targaryen for Halloween.

In case anyone thought Olivia Dunne was going to miss out on Halloween, well, I’m here to tell you that you were absolutely 100% incorrect.

Not only did Olivia Dunne celebrate Halloween, but did so in a fashion that managed to capture the internet’s attention.

She posted a TikTok video of herself dressed as Daenerys Targaryen from “Game of Thrones” and her outfit didn’t exactly leave a ton to the imagination. It’s certainly of an early Daenerys vibe compared to the later seasons.

Dunne wins Halloween with Daenerys costume.

There’s no question the OutKick crew has seen some great Halloween costumes over the past few days. Screencaps has been absolutely crushing the game when it comes to covering the October holiday.

While there are certainly a lot of options, I think we can probably all agree Dunne’s costume is the definition of elite. “Game of Thrones” is one of the best shows ever made. That’s just a fact. Even with the ending being awful, people still love it.

You can never go wrong by tying a Halloween costume to something that’s huge in culture. That’s what Olivia Dunne did, and it certainly worked because she’s blowing up the internet with her Daenerys look.

Olivia Dunne rocks TikTok with “Game of Thrones” themed Halloween costume. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Best costume of the season? We’ll let the historians debate that one, but there’s no doubt she swung for the fence and hit a home run.

You can always count on Dunne to pump out viral content like it’s going out of style. She just happens to take things to a new level for Halloween.