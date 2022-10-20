Could Tom Brady Quit Mid-Season? The Idea Is Already Being Floated Around

Tom Brady has looked absolute miserable this season, and Chris Simms thinks the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB may not be able to take it much longer.

During NBC’s Pro Football Talk Live this week, Simms – a former Bucs’ QB himself – was asked by Mike Florio who he thought was more likely to walk away during the season: Brady or Aaron Rodgers?

Both quarterbacks have looked pretty terrible through the first six weeks, and neither the Bucs or Packers look like the juggernauts we’ve come to expect.

Still, Simms believes the answer is pretty obvious right now, and he certainly sounded like someone who may know more than he’s letting on.

“Normally I’d feel like it’s Rodgers that would be that guy. But because of this year and some of the off-the-field stuff that’s hitting home and personal stuff with Brady, this is the one year I feel maybe it might be Brady,” Simms said.

“I think Rodgers is usually the guy to be more renegade and be like, ‘screw this, I’m out of here.’ But this is a weird year where we’re seeing Brady do weird crap and having personal issues.”

Tom Brady laid into his offensive line last Sunday.

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers are terrible this season

You can say that again.

Brady has been in the news every single day since his 11-day training camp vacation, and it doesn’t seem to be getting any better.

By this point, we all know about the marriage issues with Gisele Bündchen, who wasn’t thrilled when Brady did a 180 on retirement and has apparently had enough of it.

On top of that, the Bucs have been AWFUL through six weeks, Brady and the offense have done diddley squat, and the veteran QB went NUTS on his offensive line during last week’s loss to Pittsburgh.

Simms also pointed to Brady missing last Saturday’s Bucs’ walkthrough to attend Patriots’ Owner Robert Kraft’s wedding. Brady was in New York to see his former boss tie the knot, hung out some old pals throughout the night, and then flew to Pittsburgh the next day.

The Bucs would then promptly play like garbage on Sunday, losing 20-18 to a pretty bad Pittsburgh team.

Do people really want to see Tom Brady go out like this?

Could Tom Brady retire before NFL season ends?

After Simms described Brady as having a “weird year,” Florio then piped in by saying he’s “thought all along there’s a chance Brady checks out during the season and I still think that happens.”

Obviously, it all needs to be taken with a pretty big grain of salt.

Florio has a history of having just the dumbest takes, while Simms once said tight end Taysom Hill is a better QB than Tua Tagovailoa.

Still, would anyone really be that surprised if Brady just said enough was enough at some point before this season ended? He’s miserable at home, miserable at work, looks like he has a weird new face and the team stinks.

Brady quitting halfway through a season would be stunning, and wouldn’t be in line with anything he’s ever done in the NFL.

But, clearly, this ain’t your daddy’s Tom Brady.