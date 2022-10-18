‘More F-Bombs Than Touchdowns’: Tom Brady Explains Sideline Meltdown

Tom Brady doesn’t seem to regret flipping out on his offensive line Sunday.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion and Bucs QB cut loose on his offensive line during a loss to the Steelers, and it was clear from the video that he was absolutely livid with the performance on the field.

Now, he’s broken his silence on the situation and he thinks whenever there’s more cussing on the field than scoring, the team is in a bad place.

Tom Brady with some words to his offensive line. pic.twitter.com/qBqjD7vfKg — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 16, 2022

“I don’t know if it’s motivation, but I do think that it’s a bad day when there’s more F-bombs than touchdowns. So that was not one of my better days. But F-bombs, they used to kind of keep from showing you in those moments but now it’s kind of for the world to see. So that’s just the way it is,” Tom Brady explained on his “Let’s Go!” podcast, according to The Comeback.

He further explained he sees it as an important part of his role, and added, “I’m a quarterback. I’m not expecting the right tackle to do it. I’m not expecting the running back to do it. I’m not expecting the receiver to do it. I’m expecting myself to do it. I’m the one out there speaking in the huddle, calling the plays. That’s what my job is to try to get us going and to try to rally us.”

Tom Brady yells at his offensive line during a loss to the Steelers. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/NFLonFOX/status/1581711967072686082)

Tom Brady kept it real about losing his cool.

Honestly, credit to Brady for not attempting to sugarcoat the situation. The Bucs are 3-3, the team just lost to the Steelers and Tom Brady is averaging just 1.33 touchdown passes a game.

The entire team is averaging just 20.2 points a game. In two of the team’s three losses, Brady and company failed to hit the 20-point mark.

Clearly, tensions are running high and Brady’s frustrations hit a boiling point Sunday.

We’ll see if Tom Brady and the Bucs can turn the offense on before suffering more losses. There’s no doubt he’s fed up.