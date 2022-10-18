Tom Brady Spews Terrible Take, Likens NFL Season To Going On Military Deployment

Tom Brady can not stop taking L’s, both on and off the football field. Not only have his Buccaneers lost three out of four games on top of rumors he and his wife Gisele Bundchen are headed for a divorce, but Brady has now decided to compare an NFL season to military deployment.

Brady has been open about his work-life balance this season, and the struggles that come with that once a new campaign gets underway.

While trying to explain that balance to Kevin Durant on his recent ‘Let’s Go‘ podcast, Brady likened playing football for a living to serving in the military.

“I almost look at like a football season like you’re going away on deployment for the military,” Brady explained. “And it’s like, ‘Man, here I go again.’”

“The reality is, you can only be authentic to yourself. Right? Whatever you may say ‘Ah, man, I want to, you know, make sure I spend a little more time doing this during the season,’ the reality is, when it comes down to it, your competitiveness takes over, and as much as you want to have this playful balance with the work balance you’re going to end up doing exactly what you’ve always done, which is why you are who you are.”

(Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tom Brady Has Thrown 8 Touchdowns This Fall

Brady would have been better off simply saying ‘work-life balance doesn’t really exist during the NFL season’ instead of likening professional football to serving your country.

The NFL veteran gets paid millions of dollars to entertain the masses. And when he’s done, he gets to go home to his wife, kids, and loved ones. Those in the military aren’t paid millions of dollars and go months on end without seeing their loved ones.

Brady obviously understands that. And personally, I think this was just a horrific choice of words. He wasn’t directly taking a slight at those who serve, it was just a bad explanation of how seriously he takes things during the season.