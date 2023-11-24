Connecticut Elitists Are Calling For No More Gas Leaf Blowers Because It Hurts Their Ears

Videos by OutKick

We have a leaf fight!

A group of residents in luxurious Greenwich, Connecticut are protesting lawn care providers over their use of gas-powered leaf blowers because they are too loud. Instead, the uber-elitists are demanding that workers trade in their gas-powered machines for the quieter, electric ones.

A coalition of residents who call themselves the “Quiet Yards Greenwich” group are now pushing for a new noise ordinance to force the lawn companies to go electric. Citing a document from the 17th century (Yes, seriously) they want to put a seasonal limit on gas-powered leaf blowers while also implementing electric ones. The group is asking for a ban on leaf blowers from May 1st to September 30th on residential properties.

Quiet Yards Greenwich co-founder Elizabeth Dempsey said that the sound of the leaf blowers is annoying and can ruin her day. I guess Dempsey’s 3.79-acre lot doesn’t offer her enough noise protection.

The group provided town officials with 70+ pages of documentation on the “harmful impact” from gas-powered leaf blowers and (no shocker here!) concerns about their fumes and noise! First they came after people’s gas-powered SUVs, then your gas-powered lawnmower, then your gas-powered stove and now it’s gotten all the way down to the damn leaf blowers.

LEAF BLOWERS COMING UNDER ATTACK FOR THEIR SOUND

Landscapers understandably, are not happy as they believe it’s just another cost and regulation that they are going to have to absorb that will only hurt their businesses.

“I totally respect your desire to go green—organic lawn care, electric cars, healthy organic food…but it’s your choice,” Greenwich resident and local landscaping company owner Roberto Fernandez said during a town meeting. “Don’t force homeowners and professional landscapers and tree companies to go and think like you.”

Landscapers argue that it would be expensive to replace the machines they already own, and that the batteries die much faster – causing some jobs to take longer and in some instances even days.

Greenwich, Connecticut by the way, is home to the two most wealthiest Connecticut zip codes where their average adjusted gross income is anywhere from $635,000 to $721,000. Oh, and they also have 13 billionaires that live there. It seems that they love their superb and precious lawns, but they don’t like how they come out that way.

WHAT SHOULD THEY DO?

The measure is expected to be voted on by the town council in the coming weeks.

My solution?

With fall turning to winter and leaves cluttering lawns, sidewalks, driveways and roads across Greenwich these days, I think if this ordinance passes that every local landscape company should agree to a work stoppage. Let all the debris and leaves fill up as the wealthy are gearing up for their holiday parties and showing off to their other rich friends.

Let’s see the Karen’s and Chad’s go out there and rake some leaves themselves or sweep off the blades of grass from their multi-acre lots.