Radical Environmentalist Group Implores Followers To Take Part In ‘SUV Flat Tire Challenge’

Environmentalists care deeply about protecting the environment. They just don’t care about the people who live in the environment, especially if those people don’t think exactly as they do.

To be fair, it is actually a radical environmentalist group known as Adbusters that is encouraging its followers to let the air out of SUV tires in wealthy areas, as relayed by the New

Yeah, it wants its followers to commit a crime. You know, to “protect the environment.”

Adbusters even went as far as offering step-by-step instructions in a tweet.

“Wedge gravel in the tire valves, leaflet the SUV to let them know the tires are flat and why it was done, and walk away,” the tweet read. “It’s that simple.”

That’s not all.

“If we organize, we can hit enough SUVs in particular neighborhoods to spark reporting and spread the metameme,” Adbusters continued.

So here's what we do: Wedge gravel in the tire valves, leaflet the SUV to let them know the tires are flat and why it was done, and walk away. It's that simple. If we organize, we can hit enough SUVs in particular neighborhoods to spark reporting and spread the metameme. — Adbusters (@Adbusters) April 6, 2022

But wait. There’s more.

“Adbusters, whose goal is a ‘total reinvention of the cultural and political playbook,” argued that climate change is the “biggest crisis we’ve faced as a species, and we are failing the test at every step,'” The Post wrote.

The goal of all this is to “hurt the automotive industry where it hurts,” as SUVs are responsible for massive carbon emissions, according to the radical environmentalists.

Of course, Adbusters said nothing about the dangers of someone driving on a flat tire, proving yet again that radicals often lose sight of their own mission, all for the purpose of belonging to a group and trying to feel like a somebody.