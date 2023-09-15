Thursday Night Mowing League: Should An Electric Mower Be Eligible For National Mower Of The Year Honors?

Videos by OutKick
It’s the question that just keeps being asked in the darkest corners of the TNML DMs
Should it matter if a lawn is mowed with an electric mower or a gas-powered mower? Should an electric mower be allowed to power a contestant to the National Mower of the Year Award?
Those are the ethical questions this league must grapple with as tensions begin to rise between the old-school gas guzzlers and the New Age TNMLers who say it shouldn’t matter what’s under the hood. Then, out of nowhere, you have a huge power struggle between two forces.
Folks, this is healthy for the league.
All great sports leagues go through these power struggles.
Do you remember when the National League refused to institute the designated hitter rule because the holier-than-thou baseball purists were protecting the game from imploding? Do you remember the NBA and the Jordan Rules where the league started protecting its moneymaker while the Detroits of the world fought back by trying to rip MJ’s head off his shoulders?
Power struggles are great for evolution and here at the TNML, the league founders put great thought into these discussions. Is it time to hire an ethicist?
That should be between a man and his yard. We don’t need anymore govt over reach! I’m a gas power guy, but I can’t judge someone just because they use electric. Did they mow during the week? Do they take pride in their craftsmanship? Those are the things that matter. Be a #HAMMER— Colt Bradford (@coachbradford9) September 15, 2023
League notes:
- Two weeks remain until we determine a champion. That’s it. This league WILL NOT GO INTO OCTOBER. No way!
- Apparently, Jimmy Dobbins in northern Ohio has dropped out. Haven’t heard from him in weeks. This is a lesson to others who are shot out of a cannon to start the season — a championship can be lost in August and September. It can’t be won in May and June.
- Sticker requests: Yes, I’ll get back to sending out stickers. I hate to be tied up sending stickers when it’s nice out and I’m in the basement stuffing envelopes.
- Again, the current rankings are blind. League officials will not reveal the final standings until the playoffs conclude.
Bless your heart, Jared
Innocent until proven guilty
BUY! BUY! BUY! JUST $16.99
Mowing Reports From Across The United States:
• Tim G. in the 419 reports:
A nice 4.5” mow on 2.5 acres in a crisp late summer evening. It has been dry and the grass has not grown much over the past two weeks in Allen County, Ohio. But the grass is still green and it looks nice with new stripes!
• Jason in Far Nor Cal writes:
Competition is stiff. If I could figure out how to edit music like Timmy 2 cuts wife does, it would be game over. Just kidding. Love seeing the effort across this great country and appreciate coaches coaching. Even love the reports of Brits across the pond.
• Indy Daryl checks in:
What a glorious day! Started off with an early headlamp guided trail run (prepping for another Ragnar Relay), a great day at the office, a solid mowing effort, and now culminating in a date night with the Mrs. Weather couldn’t have been more perfect for a quick afternoon mow. Stripes looked good and the Greenworks 21” is still going strong.
Hope you got a good playoff mow in this week!
• Sean C. in Granger, IN writes:
As we get to the final 3 weeks of the official TNML season, I start to reflect on the season as a whole. Has it really been 6 months since the season started? It always goes so quick. But what’s interesting is that it’s this time of the year when the lawn looks it’s best……a mere weeks before it starts to die for the winter.
We’ve had a great mixture of rain and sun since last week. The cooler temps have maximized growth. So much so that I put the deck up to its highest level of the year. But you could safely play football on this turf without tearing an Achilles, I promise you that. Maybe when the NFL is forced to go back to natural grass, the TNML community can get top tier sponsorship recognition. The headline can be something “In partnership with the Thursday Night Mowing League, the NFL announces new grass turf requirements for all NFL stadiums”.
Several times this summer, after mowing, I go hang at the sand volleyball courts to hang out with friends. They have a large outdoor patio, and on a nice summer night, it’s a great way to end the day after a Thursday mow. I often wear my TNML hat, and one of the waitresses there (let’s call her Taylor), calls me “Lawnmower Man”. While I at first appreciated the name, someone else also reminded me that there was a horror movie (and character) in the 90’s with the same name. I’ll try to get clarification on my next visit.
• Glyn writes:
Now for a beverage!
• Keith M. reports:
Joe – Finally got a legit Thursday mow in! She did 3 yards with me coming in trimming and cleaning up. Felt good to get it done on a Thursday! Maybe only the 3rd one this SUMMER!