Thursday Night Mowing League: Should An Electric Mower Be Eligible For National Mower Of The Year Honors?

It’s the question that just keeps being asked in the darkest corners of the TNML DMs

Should it matter if a lawn is mowed with an electric mower or a gas-powered mower? Should an electric mower be allowed to power a contestant to the National Mower of the Year Award?

Those are the ethical questions this league must grapple with as tensions begin to rise between the old-school gas guzzlers and the New Age TNMLers who say it shouldn’t matter what’s under the hood. Then, out of nowhere, you have a huge power struggle between two forces.

Folks, this is healthy for the league.

All great sports leagues go through these power struggles.

There are rumblings around the league — I'm not going to name names — that an electric mower shouldn't be eligible to win National Mower of the Year.



I figured things would get nasty down the stretch as tensions rise.

Do you remember when the National League refused to institute the designated hitter rule because the holier-than-thou baseball purists were protecting the game from imploding? Do you remember the NBA and the Jordan Rules where the league started protecting its moneymaker while the Detroits of the world fought back by trying to rip MJ’s head off his shoulders?

Power struggles are great for evolution and here at the TNML, the league founders put great thought into these discussions. Is it time to hire an ethicist?

I'm looking for an ethicist who can analyze an internal struggle that's going on within the league right now between the gas vs. electric mowing community.



Do you know an ethics professor who could handle this assignment?

That should be between a man and his yard. We don't need anymore govt over reach! I'm a gas power guy, but I can't judge someone just because they use electric. Did they mow during the week? Do they take pride in their craftsmanship? Those are the things that matter. Be a #HAMMER

League notes:

Two weeks remain until we determine a champion. That’s it. This league WILL NOT GO INTO OCTOBER. No way! Apparently, Jimmy Dobbins in northern Ohio has dropped out. Haven’t heard from him in weeks. This is a lesson to others who are shot out of a cannon to start the season — a championship can be lost in August and September. It can’t be won in May and June. Sticker requests: Yes, I’ll get back to sending out stickers. I hate to be tied up sending stickers when it’s nice out and I’m in the basement stuffing envelopes. Again, the current rankings are blind. League officials will not reveal the final standings until the playoffs conclude.

Bless your heart, Jared

Innocent until proven guilty

Mowing Reports From Across The United States:

"I'm Coming"



I address the 🐘 in the room 🔋 ⚡️



📆 Rookie Season: W21 (Playoff W2)

🆚 front & back

🏟️ Mt. Zion

⏰ 11:00a

☀️ 72°

🌾 SW-NE double wide

🎶 “TMNL Official Playlist”

📊 below

📺 👇



Sponsors: @BbqNotorious

MTZ Auto Express

special s/o @bigleaguelawns

OH YOU DIDN'T KNOW…



Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, 2Cutters of all ages.⁰#Timmy2Cuts and the @OutKickTNML proudly present to you, the brightest stripes in the WORRRLD!

@rhinegeist Juicy Truths, @HusqvarnaUSA mowers, blowers, and weed whips.



THE #2CutCrew!!!

It's a great day to be a #HAMMER @OutKickTNML! Had to get it yesterday due to

this thing called RAIN, we've gotten 2" so far with more to come. Yards about to be poppin' for playoffs! Thanks to @HondaPE_USA, @ECHO_USA, and @smartwater. God Bless Texas! Shirts are still BS…

Day 1 Fall Semester. Unofficial @OutKickTNML Training Academy. Lesson 1 – Controlling the self paced walk behind. The Art of the Lines will be Lesson 2. Thank you Toro and thank you Grape @Popsicle Red for the post mow training refreshment. Let's Go!!

@OutKickTNML @JoeKinseyexp Playoffs!! We don't shrink under the lights like @KirkCousins8 . Finished 4 lawns, after the 15 year old had football practice. Last lawn under the lights! Thanks to @honda_pe @AltraRunning @KILLCLIFF

Went downstairs to draw inspiration from the 7 time champ before Rd 2 of the @OutKickTNML playoffs. Lawn is on point before next weeks aerate and overseed. Good equipment again tonight @JohnDeere @STIHLUSA and @ECHO_USA . Have a good Thursday so you can have a great weekend 🇺🇸

• Tim G. in the 419 reports:

A nice 4.5” mow on 2.5 acres in a crisp late summer evening. It has been dry and the grass has not grown much over the past two weeks in Allen County, Ohio. But the grass is still green and it looks nice with new stripes!

@OutKickTNML @luhmanbrewingco



Playoffs.



Solid execution in all three phases of the Mow.



Two Cut ™️, in the front yard. With a freshly sharp blade.



Instant takeover from neighborhood 7 on 7 🏈 league. No one ‘keepin receipts. #GBR 🌽🌽🌽🌽🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/yaDt2XsO2s — Adam Wanberg (@adam_wanberg) September 14, 2023

• Jason in Far Nor Cal writes:

Competition is stiff. If I could figure out how to edit music like Timmy 2 cuts wife does, it would be game over. Just kidding. Love seeing the effort across this great country and appreciate coaches coaching. Even love the reports of Brits across the pond.

#TNML Not the biggest yard but still love making them lines

• Indy Daryl checks in:

What a glorious day! Started off with an early headlamp guided trail run (prepping for another Ragnar Relay), a great day at the office, a solid mowing effort, and now culminating in a date night with the Mrs. Weather couldn’t have been more perfect for a quick afternoon mow. Stripes looked good and the Greenworks 21” is still going strong.

Hope you got a good playoff mow in this week!

@OutKickTNML @JoeKinseyexp In Kaysville, UT the temps and acorns are falling, footballs are flying, and yards are getting done on Thursday Night so we are free this weekend to watch as much football as possible. Gosh I love September

Great day for a cut! Teaching my youngest daughter How to use the mower and wearing the shirt! She cut about the only spot that isn't brown. Diesel the wonder dog in the mix with @SierraNevada. Old school edger! @STIHLUSA @OutKickTNML #playoffsweek2 #noelectricwowers

Playoff time! I have an invader! The illegal alien is messing up my edges!!!! I'm in full Ted Nugent mode now! At least the stripes look good! @OutKickTNML @JoeKinseyexp @kherman255 @chris_burns65

Hey Commish @OutKickTNML only had a couple hrs before having to go back to work so just did a quick mow. Will finish the trim tomorrow. Thanks @MakitaTools as always for the nice cut. Just loving the beautiful not yet fall days!!!!

• Sean C. in Granger, IN writes:

As we get to the final 3 weeks of the official TNML season, I start to reflect on the season as a whole. Has it really been 6 months since the season started? It always goes so quick. But what’s interesting is that it’s this time of the year when the lawn looks it’s best……a mere weeks before it starts to die for the winter.

We’ve had a great mixture of rain and sun since last week. The cooler temps have maximized growth. So much so that I put the deck up to its highest level of the year. But you could safely play football on this turf without tearing an Achilles, I promise you that. Maybe when the NFL is forced to go back to natural grass, the TNML community can get top tier sponsorship recognition. The headline can be something “In partnership with the Thursday Night Mowing League, the NFL announces new grass turf requirements for all NFL stadiums”.

Several times this summer, after mowing, I go hang at the sand volleyball courts to hang out with friends. They have a large outdoor patio, and on a nice summer night, it’s a great way to end the day after a Thursday mow. I often wear my TNML hat, and one of the waitresses there (let’s call her Taylor), calls me “Lawnmower Man”. While I at first appreciated the name, someone else also reminded me that there was a horror movie (and character) in the 90’s with the same name. I’ll try to get clarification on my next visit.

@OutKickTNML A Thursday night mow deserves a reward of some tasty ribs.Huge appreciation to @craftsman mowers, @TraegerGrills, and @SmokedMidwest for the best rubs in the smoking world.

@OutKickTNML Men's professional sports teams in the Twin Cities have gone 50 straight playoff appearances without a championship. I'm here to change that with my @Honda Mower! 76°F. Lets Goooo! #TNML #MN

@OutKickTNML



Laying late season stripes late in North County! pic.twitter.com/lfeuy35i7W — James (@GigEm_Ags) September 15, 2023

Incredible Round 2 of the @OutKickTNML playoffs. Thanks to the sponsors that allow me to make @henryhills_golf 1 of the premier backyard golf courses in the nation and to the league for getting everyone aht there to free up their weekend for beers and football! #allgrassnoturf

• Glyn writes:

Now for a beverage!

@OutKickTNML Got the front at lunch, the back late afternoon noon. It's the mullet of mowing. I think the @CubCadet_USA mower is crap, but I can't kill it, so I guess it's 👍

• Keith M. reports:

Joe – Finally got a legit Thursday mow in! She did 3 yards with me coming in trimming and cleaning up. Felt good to get it done on a Thursday! Maybe only the 3rd one this SUMMER!

@OutKickTNML had to get the mow in Wed due to guy trip to Louisville for group 50th celebration this wknd, bourbon bros unite! Churchill last night was awesome!