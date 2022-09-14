Commanders RB Brian Robinson Returns To Practice Two Weeks After Getting Shot

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson, Jr. made his first appearance at practice on Wednesday, less than a month since the RB was involved in an attempted car robbery and shot twice in his lower body.

COMMANDERS RB BRIAN ROBINSON POSTS UPDATE AFTER SURVIVING ATTEMPTED ROBBERY, SHOOTING; ‘GOD IS GREAT’

According to the Washington Post’s Nicki Jhabvala, Robinson joined his Commanders teammates and did light individual workouts, such as hitting the stationary bike and performing agility drills.

Commanders RB Brian Robinson is out here for the first time since getting shot. He’s on the stationary bike. pic.twitter.com/uo2M8wfN0m — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 14, 2022

Robinson faced two suspects wielding firearms during the attempted carjacking on Aug. 28. He wrestled the gun away from one, but the second person shot at Robbinson and struck the Washington player twice. One bullet struck him in the glute, and the second hit him in the lower left leg.

Things you love to see: Brian Robinson Jr. on the bike🚲 pic.twitter.com/SCpwhhgSRF — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) September 14, 2022

COMMANDERS RB BRIAN ROBINSON VISITS TEAMMATES AFTER BEING TARGETED IN ATTEMPTED CARJACKING, TWO BULLET WOUNDS

Robinson was sent to MedStar Washington Hospital Center and underwent surgery on his non-life-threatening injuries. He was released a day later.

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Further medical evaluation on Robinson’s injury determined that the player avoided significant damage from either gunshot wound.

As OutKick’s Anthony Farris previously reported, the Commanders’ coaching staff was optimistic early on that Robinson could make a return by the halfway mark of the 2022-23 season.

WASHINGTON RB BRIAN ROBINSON COULD RETURN THIS SEASON

Even if Robinson wasn’t flipping into the end zone or outrunning a hawk like RGIII during practice on Wednesday, it was encouraging to see Robinson on the practice field just two weeks after the unfortunate incident.

This year’s third-round pick out of Alabama is tentatively expected to make his NFL debut in Week 5.

Robinson enjoyed a strong offseason before the incident and is anticipated by many fans in Washington to become a valued playmaker in the backfield, alongside starting RB Antonio Gibson.