Washington RB Brian Robinson Could Return This Season

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera provided good news about rookie running back Brian Robinson on Monday.

As OutKick’s Alejandro Avila detailed, Robinson was shot twice on Sunday. Washington police have stated that the scary scene was the result of either a carjacking or attempted robbery. Both shots were to Robinson’s lower body, connecting with his glute and lower left leg.

Speaking with reporters, Rivera suggested that Robinson was doing well and could potentially play this season.

“The doctors were very positive with him and he was very positive as well,” Rivera said. “He’s very fortunate. He’s doing well.”

KANSAS CITY, MO – AUGUST 20: Carson Wentz #11 of the Washington Commanders hands the football to Brian Robinson #8 of the Washington Commanders during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on August 20, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images).

Robinson, selected in the third round of this year’s Draft, may be released from the hospital as soon as today. From that point, his recovery will determine if and when he can take the field with the Commanders.

“It’s just about the healing process and once he’s well enough to get on the field, doctors have to clear him and we’ll go from there,” said Rivera. “Everything is positive so far.”

Prior to joining the Commanders, Robinson played for Alabama, winning two championships. Last fall, the 23-year-old combined for more than 1,600 total yards and 16 touchdowns for the Crimson Tide.

Brian Robinson Had Stood Out

Robinson had been making a strong impression for Washington throughout the preseason. Seeing action in two games, Robinson carried 14 times for 57 yards and a touchdown. He was expected to challenge Antonio Gibson to be Washington’s Week One starter.

Rivera addressed the situation and Robinson’s recovery with the Commanders before Monday’s practice. “They rallied and practiced pretty dog gone good. They were able to focus,” Rivera told reporters. “I know their hearts are heavy right now because a lot of them are thinking about Brian. But we’re very fortunate, he’s very fortunate that a lot of the news is positive.”

Washington opens their season Sunday, September 11th, vs. Jacksonville.

