Commanders RB Brian Robinson Visits Teammates After Being Targeted In Attempted Carjacking, Two Bullet Wounds

Rookie Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson celebrated a return to his team’s facility on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Robinson was targeted in an attempted carjacking and shot twice in the lower body. Two young males approached Robinson and attempted to rob him of his Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. After wrestling a firearm away from one of the suspects, Robinson was shot in the glute and lower left leg.

Robinson underwent successful surgery and so far has been primed to return to his team next season … potentially.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, “the bullet that hit his knee apparently missed all the major parts (ligaments, tendons, bone) and did not create massive damage.”

Robinson, who had a successful run in Alabama before getting drafted by Washington this offseason, was spotted on crutches around Commanders practice on Tuesday.

The Commanders’ medical team will evaluate Robinson’s knee during his visit and determine a potential return timeline for the 2022 season.

B-Rob made sure to fulfill his rookie duties of getting snacks for the RB room 😂 pic.twitter.com/kYUylUFVxm — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 30, 2022

Commanders coach Ron Rivera sounded optimistic about Robinson’s recovery on Monday.

“The doctors were very positive with him and he was very positive as well,” Rivera said. “He’s very fortunate. He’s doing well.”

Robinson officially made the 53-man roster on Tuesday. His avoiding IR sent a positive message on the RB’s potential return.

