Commanders RB Brian Robinson Posts Update After Surviving Attempted Robbery, Shooting; ‘God Is Great’

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson is thankful to be alive after surviving an attempted robbery on Sunday.

Robinson was sent to the hospital after being struck twice in the lower body (glute, lower left leg) by a firearm. The RB’s injuries were deemed non-life-threatening, but the incident proved harrowing for the football community.

After undergoing surgery to treat the injuries, the 23-year-old rookie took to his Instagram profile on Monday and posted an update on his state.

In the Story post, Robinson mentioned that his surgery went well, tagged MedStar Washington Hospital Center and gave glory to God for seeing him through the incident.

“Surgery went well! Thanks for the prayers! God is great!” Robinson’s post read.

Prior to the unfortunate shooting, Commanders fans were enthusiastic to see Robinson debut in the backfield alongside Antonio Gibson starting Week 1.

Robinson was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft after a productive run with Alabama. Robinson’s a two-time CFP champ and rushed for more than 1,300 yards last season for the Crimson Tide.

Now, his return timeline in the pros remains a big question, though the Commanders weren’t quick to dismiss his availability for 2022-23.

As relayed by OutKick’s Anthony Farris, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera sounded optimistic that Robinson could make a return to the playing field this upcoming season.

WASHINGTON RB BRIAN ROBINSON COULD RETURN THIS SEASON

“The doctors were very positive with him and he was very positive as well,” Rivera said. “He’s very fortunate. He’s doing well.”

Washington posted a statement on the incident Saturday evening.

“We have been made aware that Brian Robinson Jr. was the victim of an attempted robbery or carjacking in Washington, D.C.,” the statement read. “He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated at the hospital, where Team officials are on-site with him. We ask that you please respect Brian’s privacy at this time.”

Two suspects were reportedly spotted fleeing the location and a firearm was recovered by authorities near the scene.

