America Erupts After Nick Saban Plays Alabama Wide Receiver Who Struck Female Tennessee Fan After Upset Loss Last Week

Jermaine Burton is on the field and playing tonight for the Alabama Crimson Tide, and both Nick Saban and ESPN got absolutely torched for it.

One week after a video showed Burton appearing to strike a female Tennessee fan on the field following the loss to the Vols, the receiver was active and started for Alabama Saturday against Mississippi State.

Saban was asked about the incident earlier this week, and said the team handles “discipline issues internally and that’s the way we’ll handle this.”

Jermaine Burton started for Alabama against Mississippi State. (Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)

Burton’s status for Saturday’s game was in doubt all week, but the junior was dressed and played against the Bulldogs.

Burton caught one pass for 23 yards in the first half as Alabama cruised to a 24-0 lead.

College football fans, meanwhile, took a blowtorch to Saban for playing Burton.

Nick Saban starting Jermaine Burton after what he did post Tennessee game is not a good look… — TStorm (@TStorm106) October 23, 2022

Says a lot about Nick Saban allowing Burton to play tonight after hitting a Tn Fan — Michael Latta (@mickey196381) October 23, 2022

Jermaine Burton is playing for Bama tonight? Am I the only one that thinks this is insane?!



At best, he shoved a female fan last week. At worst he punched her.



I dont care if she was on the field or not.



This is embarrassing for Nick Saban.



Why is no else talking about this? — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) October 23, 2022

Still cannot believe Nick Saban and @AlabamaFTBL let Jermaine Burton play this game and get away with hitting a female.. what does this teach. Regardless of TN fans storming the field. You still respect a woman and keep your hands off of them. #disappointed — Wayne Giles (@wgiles200) October 23, 2022

The fact Jermaine Burton, not only is playing in this game but is starting makes me think so much fucking less of Nick Saban — Deep Fried Blake (@deepfriedblake) October 22, 2022

Wonder why J Burton is on the field playing for Alabama. Did he took a swing at a Tennessee Fan last week. Does Nick Saban only cares about winning with no INTEGRITY to punish players?…….Just saying….. — Horse Name Dixie (@TerryWe74794645) October 23, 2022

Nick Saban wasn’t the only one feeling the heat Saturday night.

College football fans also called out the ESPN crew of Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit, who were calling the game.

The duo discussed the situation after Burton’s first catch midway through the second quarter, and several fans took issue with them “dismissing” the incident.

ESPN’s Chris Fowler says Alabama has Jermaine Burton working with anger-management counselors and Nick Saban hopes Burton will learn to control his emotions better. Fowler cited Burton’s retaliation penalty against Texas A&M in addition to the post-Tennessee incident. — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) October 23, 2022

I’m not watching the Alabama game but Twitter tells me Fowler and Herbstreit are going full on Alabama Pravda on this Jermaine Burton deal is that accurate — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagi) October 23, 2022

Umm. @espn should be ashamed. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit excusing/dismissing Burton hittin a female fan after we ALL SAW THE VIDEO is pathetic. BAD look. ESPN. Bad. — Carmen_Cook (@Carmen_Cook) October 23, 2022

What about then trying to justify Jermaine Burton assaulting a woman. I have hated Fowler and Herbstreit for awhile but this just made it worse — Eli Mouser (@mouse_mouser) October 23, 2022

Are these clowns really trying to justice Burton’s actions saying he felt he was in danger when he hit the young lady after the game! Saban supports that action! — Them_Culps (@toady_niki) October 23, 2022

Video shows Alabama’s Jermaine Burton hit female Tennessee fan

The Tennessee fan, Emily Isaacs, was among thousands of people who rushed the field after Tennessee’s 52-49 win over Alabama. A video circulated Tuesday on social media showed her being struck by Alabama’s Jermaine Burton as he was leaving the field.

Isaacs posted the video on her TikTok account. She spoke with OutKick on Tuesday night and confirmed it was her in the video. She had no further comment on the incident. On Wednesday, Isaacs made her TikTok account private.

A TikTok user accused Isaacs of sticking her phone in the face of Burton prior to the player allegedly striking her. Isaacs responded to that comment on TikTok by saying her phone died in the first quarter and was in her purse after that.