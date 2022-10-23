America Erupts After Nick Saban Plays Alabama Wide Receiver Who Struck Female Tennessee Fan After Upset Loss Last Week

Jermaine Burton is on the field and playing tonight for the Alabama Crimson Tide, and both Nick Saban and ESPN got absolutely torched for it.
One week after a video showed Burton appearing to strike a female Tennessee fan on the field following the loss to the Vols, the receiver was active and started for Alabama Saturday against Mississippi State.
Saban was asked about the incident earlier this week, and said the team handles “discipline issues internally and that’s the way we’ll handle this.”
Burton’s status for Saturday’s game was in doubt all week, but the junior was dressed and played against the Bulldogs.
Burton caught one pass for 23 yards in the first half as Alabama cruised to a 24-0 lead.
College football fans, meanwhile, took a blowtorch to Saban for playing Burton.
ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, Chris Fowler comment on Jermaine Burton situation
Nick Saban wasn’t the only one feeling the heat Saturday night.
College football fans also called out the ESPN crew of Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit, who were calling the game.
The duo discussed the situation after Burton’s first catch midway through the second quarter, and several fans took issue with them “dismissing” the incident.
Video shows Alabama’s Jermaine Burton hit female Tennessee fan
The Tennessee fan, Emily Isaacs, was among thousands of people who rushed the field after Tennessee’s 52-49 win over Alabama. A video circulated Tuesday on social media showed her being struck by Alabama’s Jermaine Burton as he was leaving the field.
Isaacs posted the video on her TikTok account. She spoke with OutKick on Tuesday night and confirmed it was her in the video. She had no further comment on the incident. On Wednesday, Isaacs made her TikTok account private.
A TikTok user accused Isaacs of sticking her phone in the face of Burton prior to the player allegedly striking her. Isaacs responded to that comment on TikTok by saying her phone died in the first quarter and was in her purse after that.