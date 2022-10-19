Nick Saban Comments On Video Showing Alabama’s Jermaine Burton Allegedly Striking Female Tennessee Fan

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton is accused of allegedly striking a female Tennessee fan on the field following Saturday night’s game in Knoxville.

On Wednesday, Alabama coach Nick Saban released the following statement on the matter through the school’s athletic department:

“We are aware of the situation with Jermaine Burton as he was exiting the field Saturday. We are currently working to gather more information.”

The Tennessee fan, Emily Isaacs, was among thousands of people who rushed the field after Tennessee’s 52-49 win over Alabama. A video circulated Tuesday on social media showed her being struck by Alabama’s Jermaine Burton as he was leaving the field.

Isaacs posted the video on her TikTok account. She spoke with OutKick on Tuesday night and confirmed it was her in the video. She had no further comment on the incident. On Wednesday, Isaacs made her TikTok account private.

A TikTok user accused Isaacs of sticking her phone in the face of Burton prior to the player allegedly striking her. Isaacs responded to that comment on TikTok by saying her phone died in the first quarter and was in her purse after that.

Jermaine Burton smacking a girl in the head after the game pic.twitter.com/6DeqPYJ5WK — Legends of Lindsey Nelson (@VolCreatures) October 18, 2022

Fans are not allowed on the field following any game, per the Southeastern Conference. The SEC fined Tennessee $100,000 for the field storming.

Fans rushed the field after the past six Alabama road losses, dating back to 2013. Nick Saban addressed that in his Wednesday press conference.

“I think it’s a difficult situation,” Saban said. “It’s a difficult situation for the league, it’s a difficult situation for all of us that are in this situation. We certainly don’t condone any mistreatment of anybody, whether they should or shouldn’t be there. I think you’ve gotta have respect for other people.”

This was the second time that Tennessee has incurred a fine for storming a playing surface. The last time it happened was in 2006 when fans stormed the basketball court after defeating Florida.

The SEC has not commented on the matter.