Insane Field Storming Stat Proves Nick Saban’s Dominance

It’s been more than a decade since fans didn’t storm the field after an Alabama road loss.
The Tennessee Volunteers upset Alabama at home this past Saturday, and fans storming the field cost the Vols a $100,000 fine.
However, the University of Tennessee is hardly alone when it comes storming the field against the Crimson Tide.
Since 2013, fans have stormed the field for every road loss Alabama has had, according to AL.com. The last team to beat Alabama in their own stadium without a field storming fine was LSU back on November 6, 2010.
Alabama didn’t have a road loss in 2011 or 2012, which is a crazy stat in its own right.
Below are games fans stormed the field at knocking off the Crimson Tide:
- Auburn in 2013
- Ole Miss in 2014
- Auburn in 2017
- Auburn in 2019
- Texas A&M in 2021
- Tennessee in 2022
Alabama has been insanely dominant under Nick Saban’s leadership.
The Crimson Tide have won six national titles since hiring Nick Saban, and there’s no question the squad in Tuscaloosa has become the most dominant college football program in America. That’s why teams storm the field when Alabama goes on the road and loses.
For many teams, playing Alabama is their national title game. It’s their biggest moment of the season, and upsetting the Crimson Tide is something talked about for years.
Just look at how Tennessee fans reacted this past weekend. It seriously looked like Knoxville might burn to the ground.
When you’re the best, teams dream about bringing you down. It’s something fans and players look forward to all year. When it happens, people cut it loose.
More than anything, it’s truly a compliment and reflection of what Nick Saban has built.
If you beat Alabama at home, it’s definitely worth every penny to get on the field and party. It’s truly the only option.