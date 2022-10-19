Insane Field Storming Stat Proves Nick Saban’s Dominance

It’s been more than a decade since fans didn’t storm the field after an Alabama road loss.

The Tennessee Volunteers upset Alabama at home this past Saturday, and fans storming the field cost the Vols a $100,000 fine.

However, the University of Tennessee is hardly alone when it comes storming the field against the Crimson Tide.

Alabama lost in stunning fashion to Tennessee. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)

Since 2013, fans have stormed the field for every road loss Alabama has had, according to AL.com. The last team to beat Alabama in their own stadium without a field storming fine was LSU back on November 6, 2010.

Alabama didn’t have a road loss in 2011 or 2012, which is a crazy stat in its own right.

Below are games fans stormed the field at knocking off the Crimson Tide:

Auburn in 2013

Ole Miss in 2014

Auburn in 2017

Auburn in 2019

Texas A&M in 2021

Tennessee in 2022

Alabama has been insanely dominant under Nick Saban’s leadership.

The Crimson Tide have won six national titles since hiring Nick Saban, and there’s no question the squad in Tuscaloosa has become the most dominant college football program in America. That’s why teams storm the field when Alabama goes on the road and loses.

For many teams, playing Alabama is their national title game. It’s their biggest moment of the season, and upsetting the Crimson Tide is something talked about for years.

Just look at how Tennessee fans reacted this past weekend. It seriously looked like Knoxville might burn to the ground.

“I cried. That’s how much it meant to me … It took me back to being 11 years old at my grandpa’s house.” – @ClayTravis



Clay’s reaction to the Tennessee/Alabama game is an awesome reminder why we love sports. Epic moment fans have waited a long time to see. https://t.co/4jaccmsizI — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 16, 2022

When you’re the best, teams dream about bringing you down. It’s something fans and players look forward to all year. When it happens, people cut it loose.

More than anything, it’s truly a compliment and reflection of what Nick Saban has built.

Fans have stormed the field for Alabama road losses every time since 2013. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)

If you beat Alabama at home, it’s definitely worth every penny to get on the field and party. It’s truly the only option.