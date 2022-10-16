You Got This? Tennessee’s Storming Of The Field After Bama Win Will Cost $100,000

So, was it worth it Tennessee? I’m thinking, yeah.

The Southeastern Conference office on Sunday fined the University of Tennessee $100,000 for its raucous postgame celebration at Neyland Stadium Saturday night following the Volunteers football team’s 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama.

It was Tennessee’s first win over the Crimson Tide since 2006 by 16-13 in Knoxville and first as underdog since 1985 when the No. 20 Vols beat No. 15 Alabama, 16-14, at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama.

TENNESSEE JUMPS TO NUMBER 3 IN ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL

Tennessee is expected to pay the fine, but it doesn’t appear to be taking things very seriously, according to a tweet Sunday.

Y'all remember how we tore the goalposts down, hauled em out of Neyland and dumped em in the Tennessee River?



Yeah that was awesome.



Anywho, turns out that in order to play next week's game, we need goalposts on our field. Could y'all help us out? 🙏 https://t.co/NSMoL3SzPX — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 16, 2022

The SEC office’s terminology explaining the fine was “for a violation of the league’s access to the competition area policy due to fans entering the field following its football game against the University of Alabama on October 15.”

In other words, do not carry the goalposts off, which is what happened.

In the meantime, Tennessee has started a goalpost fund.

Tennessee Has Violated SEC Access Policy Previously

It’s a second offense against Tennessee, but the SEC office cannot view the Vol Nation as wild hoodlums. The last one was at a basketball game in 2006 against Florida. The second offense $100,000 fine will be deposited into the SEC’s fund for post graduate scholarships. A first offense fine is $50,000.

The SEC policy used for the fine states that “access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times.”

The policy goes on to say that “at no time before, during or after a contest shall spectators be permitted to enter the competition area. It is the responsibility of each member institution to implement procedures to ensure compliance with this policy.”