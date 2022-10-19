Alabama WR Allegedly Struck Female Tennessee Fan Postgame

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton allegedly made contact with a female Tennessee fan on the field following Saturday’s game, as he was heading towards the locker room.

One fan who rushed the field after the game, was seen on video making contact by the Alabama receiver in a video circulated on social media Tuesday night

OutKick reached out to the woman in the video, Emily Isaacs, who had already posted on her TikTok account. During the conversation, Isaacs confirmed it was her in the video, but had no further comment on the incident.

At the time of this posting at 10 p.m. EST, the video is public.

In another video shared on Twitter, it shows Jermaine Burton making contact with a different Tennessee fan during the celebration.

OutKick has reached out to Alabama and the SEC for comment on the matter, but has not heard back as of 10 p.m. ET.

SEC Imposes Fine On Tennessee For Storming Field

The SEC announced on Sunday that Tennessee would be fined $100,000 for storming fans storming the field following the win over Alabama.

This was the second time that Tennessee has occurred a fine for storming a playing surface. The last time it happened was in 2006, when fans stormed the basketball court after defeating Florida. All fines that are paid by schools go towards the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund

Tennessee athletics decided to have fun with fans storming the field and tearing down the goalposts, turning it into a fundraising effort, which some folks thought looked tacky. But, this was a way for school to raise money, while also basking in the glory of a win.

Tennessee Fundraising Effort To Pay For Goalposts

Stay with OutKick as the story develops.