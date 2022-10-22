Alabama’s Jermaine Burton Avoids Suspension Following Postgame Incident With Female Tennessee Fan

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton has started the game against Mississippi State, a week after a video showed him appearing to strike a female Tennessee fan on the field following the loss.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked during his Wednesday press conference about the matter.

“We handle discipline issues internally and that’s the way we’ll handle this,” Saban said. “But as I said today, when I was asked about it. The league has tried to control people from rushing the field. It’s a difficult circumstance for the league, difficult circumstances for the people on the field. But we have to go through those difficult circumstances and still respect other people. I think that’s on us to do that and it’s a lesson for all of us to learn relative to this.”

Following the win over then third-ranked Alabama, Tennessee fans stormed the field in celebration. During the on-field party, a video showed Jermaine Burton getting himself into a situation with a fan. The video appears to show Burton striking the female on his way to the locker room.

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jermaine Burton (Photo by John Bunch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

OutKick reached out to the woman in the video, Emily Isaacs, who had already posted on her TikTok account. During the conversation, Isaacs confirmed it was her in the video, but had no further comment on the incident.

A TikTok user accused Isaacs of sticking her phone in the face of Burton prior to the player allegedly striking her. Isaacs responded to that comment on TikTok by saying her phone died in the first quarter and was in her purse after that.

OutKick will continue to follow this developing story.