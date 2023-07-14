Hey, Colin Cowherd – Blame The NFL, Not Aaron Rodgers For ‘Hard Knocks’ Choosing Jets

Videos by OutKick

It’s all Aaron’s fault.

That’s what radio host Colin Cowherd is saying after HBO and the NFL announced that the New York Jets were chosen – aka forced – to have to be this year’s Hard Knocks team because of their quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

“When you become Mr. Polarizing and noisy in the offseason, this is what HBO wants. Juice and heaters and gossip” the FS1 host began.

“The downside of being a quarterback with an opinion on vaccines and media and wanting his own voice and being viewed as polarizing and building his brand, that’s why the Jets got it… [Jets head coach Robert Salah] didn’t want the show, but you get Aaron Rodgers and this is what you get,” Cowherd boisterously said as in a tone as if he just cracked a decades old cold case.

"When you become Mr. Polarizing and noisy in the offseason, this is what HBO wants: juice and heaters."@ColinCowherd on the Jets being featured on 'Hard Knocks' pic.twitter.com/rRaiRvX9uD — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 12, 2023

COWHERD SHOULD BLAME THE NFL, NOT RODGERS

The problem with Cowherd’s argument is that he’s putting the Hard Knocks blame on Rodgers as if the Jets quarterback wanted to be on Hard Knocks, when it’s the complete opposite. Rodgers isn’t acting like LeBron James here- putting on a show just for attention. Sorry that someone is just doing what they want to do and believing what they want to believe – I know that’s a crazy concept to some in sports media.

Hard Knocks on @HBO is coming to the @nyjets. What say you, Aaron Rodgers? Thgts from the 14th green at the American Century Championship. @ACChampionship @AaronRodgers12 @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/SrfVEW7w88 — vernkpix (@vernKPIX) July 12, 2023

The fact is, nobody wanted to be on Hard Knocks. One would think that would tell HBO that they might want to start thinking of other ideas because Hard Knocks ain’t it anymore. I understand that there’s a writer’s strike going on and the Jets will deliver practically free content in the form of a shitshow, but I don’t think people are going to be clamoring to turn into Hard Knocks because of Aaron Rodgers, Colin.

Instead of blaming someone like Rodgers, Cowherd should have taken aim at the NFL for being gutless and not supporting their teams. Last I checked, Commissioner Roger Goodell worked for the owners – all of whom did not want any part of Hard Knocks. Instead? The league called up Jets owners Woody and Chris Johnson and told them “Surprise! HBO is on their way to setup some cameras!”

WHY ‘HARD KNOCK’S DOESN’T WORK ANYMORE

The problem with docuserieses like Hard Knocks is that they don’t work anymore, not only because the show has run its course. But, unless you’re a die-hard football fan, you’re most likely not tuning in unless maybe your team is the one featured that season.

Most importantly, we live in a second-by-second, social media driven world. Nobody wants to sit around and see what Hard Knocks is going to show us days after a game already took place. By then, it’s already old news and people are onto the next bout of drama. Taped shows can’t keep up with society these days, and there within is the problem.

Aaron Rodgers and the Jets are set for Hard Knocks. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images).

Plus, what else is Rodgers really going to say that he hasn’t already said yet? The dude lived in a damn cave for crying out loud. He is the unofficial spokesperson for psychedelic conventions. Are we really sitting on the edge of the seat to learn more weird things about Aaron Rodgers?

HARD KNOCKS NEEDS TO FACE THE HARD REALIZATION

Cowherd sounds pompous when he describes why HBO wanted the Jets as if we didn’t already know that.

But it’s not because of Rodgers, it’s more so because HBO is desperate for any storylines they can grab outside of the X’s and O’s with teams. And guess what? With no Antonio Brown and no Tom Brady or Gronk, the fact is the league is pretty weak when it comes to mass appeal. Sorry Colin, but Colin Kaepernick isn’t walking out of any locker room this season, despite how much you’d love for that to happen so you can sit back and be all giddy over all the drama it would cause.

Unfortunately for Cowherd and for the HBO executives, although Rodgers is polarizing, the majority of people either A) don’t really give a damn about Aaron Rodgers despite how much you trump him up and B) don’t want to see him persecuted. When that gutless writer refused to vote for Rodgers for the MVP because of his Covid stance? The regular, free-thinking American was disgusted by the writer and his Karen-like freak out backfired against him. And guess what? The AP dropped him.

MEDIA PRAYING FOR AARON RODGERS DOWNFALL

What’s hilarious is that the spineless media who are sitting there grinning and all group texting each other about how they are going to try and pounce on every little thing Rodgers does on Hard Knocks act as if the Jets didn’t know this is what they were signing up for.

They knew. And they chose to go along with the circus – much of which is purposely manufactured by a desperate media- in return for potentially the best quarterback they’ve ever had.

Seems worth it to me.