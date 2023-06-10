Aaron Rodgers Calls New York Jets OTAs Most Fun He’s Had ‘In A While’

Videos by OutKick

Aaron Rodgers has yet to take a single snap in a real game for the New York Jets, but he’s already having himself a good time.

“The last six weeks have been about the most fun I’ve had in a while,” Rodgers said after the last day of OTAs, per ESPN.

That’s saying a lot. In the last few years of his time in Green Bay, Rodgers was known to skip OTAs.

It sounds like he was having such a good time that he stayed in town longer than expected. His initial plan was to rehab his calf — which kept him from participating in some on-field workouts early on — in California. However, he called an audible and stayed put.

That allowed him to get even more acquainted with some of his new teammates with some good old-fashioned hangs.

“It made for a lot of opportunities for some get-togethers in the city, obviously Taylor Swift concert,” Rodgers said. “We had some good team dinners and a lot of hang-out time, so that was good.”

While he was digging his time with the team, Rodgers was happy that head coach Robert Saleh scrapped their mandatory mini-camp.

“I like where we’re at,” Rodgers said, per the Jet’s website. “I appreciate, as every player does, that [head coach Robert Saleh] cut the last week. We have the first preseason game that everybody loves, the Hall of Fame game, which means we come back a week early.”

Rodgers went on to say that he thinks it’s important for guys to get away and clear their heads,

Maybe go sit in the dark for a few days (he didn’t say that).

“I’m excited to get away, refresh and then come back ready for the journey.”

