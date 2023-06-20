Aaron Rodgers Crowdsourcing $1.5 Million For New Business, Despite Earning More Than $300 Million In The NFL

Videos by OutKick

Aaron Rodgers would like the good people of the internet to open their wallets to help a multi-millionaire during these trying times.

The New York Jets QB started Online Sports Database with co-founder Ryan Rottman, and the idea is it’s IMDB for athletes.

The site lists a player’s position, height, weight, number, college, endorsement information and more interesting tidbits, according to Bloomberg. So far, the duo has raised $4 million and the two are now hoping a “crowdsourcing campaign” can bring in another $1.5 million, according to the same report.

“I like the idea of giving fans the opportunity to invest and get behind something they feel connected to, like OSDB,” Rodgers said in a statement to Bloomberg.

How much money has Aaron Rodgers earned during his career? (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers has plenty of money.

While looking to use other people’s money is pretty normal, crowdsourcing for it is a strange move when it comes to Aaron Rodgers.

The former Packers superstar turned Jets starting QB has earned more than $300 million in just NFL contract money. Assuming he nets half of it, Rodgers has been able to take home $150 from just his time in the NFL.

That doesn’t even include endorsement deals. You can add in a lot more money when factoring all his deals off the field.

Aaron Rodgers looking to crowdsource $1.5 million in funding for Online Sports Database. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Yet, he and Rottman are apparently interested in asking random people for up to $1.5 million. That should be a rounding error for someone with his net worth.

The NFL star is certainly allowed to do whatever he wants. It’s his business and if people want to give him money, so be it. However, if I had netted $150 million just on the field (I have not), I wouldn’t be sweating $1.5 million and looking to crowdsource it.

I’d write the check and get things rolling. However, Rodgers says he wants people to “feel connected” to Online Sports Database. Very interesting pitch. Very interesting pitch for a man loaded with cash.

Aaron Rodgers has earned a staggering amount of money during his NFL career. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Will any loyal New York Jets fans be writing big checks? Let us know in the comments.