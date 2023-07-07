Mark Mulder: Sports Media Doesn’t Like Aaron Rodgers, Curt Schilling So They Punish Them

Videos by OutKick

Former 2x All-Star pitcher Mark Mulder had some strong words about the media’s selective outrage regarding athletes, especially when it comes to the Hall of Fame.

During an interview with OutKick’s Mike Gunz Gunzelman, Mulder expressed his frustration with some in the media unable to separate an athlete’s on-field performance with their personal beliefs. He cited star players like New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, as well as former World Series Champion pitcher Curt Schilling as examples of being scapegoats because they don’t follow a particular narrative.

“Whether Barry Bonds did steroids or not, he’s still one of the greatest players in the game,” Mulder began. “It’s like the media makes people out to be the worst. Other guys that maybe did it [steroids] – ‘we love him, he was really nice to us!’ ‘But this guy? He was a dic* to us, so we don’t like him.”

“They just pick and choose who they want to leave out” Mulder continued before giving praise to Schilling’s baseball career. “Is he a Hall of Famer? Absolutely! But guess what – they don’t like Curt… [so] they are just going to punish him.”

Former Athletics pitcher Mark Mulder spoke about the game of baseball, the Hall of Fame and sports media. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

HYPOCRITICAL MEDIA

What we are seeing in society today is that people want to be in each other’s business about everything. I liken this to a “Scarlet Letter” mindset where if someone isn’t in complete lockstep with someone else’s personal beliefs, then they are demonized and shunned. It really took fruition during the Covid pandemic and has only made people more hyper-sensitive and hyper-aggressive. People are on EDGE these days.

Unfortunately the trend has only gotten worse with the rise of social media with every single thing being analyzed, blown out of proportion or even straight up lied about.

“You look at someone like an Aaron Rodgers, you had a a writer not vote for him as MVP [in 2022] because of his Covid stance. From a former athlete’s standpoint, that has to be infuriating for you to see,” I mentioned to Mulder.

“Yes, and that’s the picking and choosing,” Mulder continued.

“It’s like ‘oh, okay.’ So now in order for us to be really considered for the Hall of Fame, I not only have to have a great career but I also have to really not say something that offends anyone, said Mulder. “You can’t believe in something and if you believe in something that someone else doesn’t, the response is ‘Well, we don’t like him anymore.'”

Dana White to @outkick on sports media. “You have the weakest, wimpiest people on earth trying to talk about the toughest, baddest sports on earth and…therein lies the problem.” pic.twitter.com/VMF5ZRmeEh — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 14, 2023

MULDER WAS PART OF BILLY BEANE’S “MONEYBALL” TEAM

Similar to when I spoke with UFC President Dana White and his take on the media, the 2001 American League wins leader then expressed his frustration on how sports can’t just be about sports anymore.

“[The selective outrage] is so soft, and it’s so petty and it’s that kind of stuff that is becoming more and more prevalent that the softness and the weakness of people and things like that is really sad to see.”

Anyone who follows the sports world sees countless examples of the double standard that is currently going on. OutKick founder Clay Travis recently went at it with Mark Cuban – after the Shark Tank and Dallas Mavericks owner refused to condemn the NBA for partnering with China despite their appalling human rights record.

Perhaps the culture is shifting a bit with the likes of people like Aaron Rodgers, Enes Kanter Freedom and even Mark Mulder standing up to adversity in the ongoing sports / politics battle.

Mark Mulder will be joined by Steph Curry, Josh Allen and other celebrities as part of the upcoming American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament from July 14th-16th on Peacock and the Golf Channel.