Pitching Great Curt Schilling Screwed by Hall of Fame Voters, Yet Again, Over His Politics

One more year of Hall of Fame eligibility for pitching titan Curt Schilling ended in another year of disappointment as Schilling was once again snubbed by biased voters gatekeeping a trip to Cooperstown over the pitching legend’s politics.

The Hall of Fame results for the class of 2023 were announced Sunday, with Fred McGriff making the cut at 16 votes.

As relayed by Jon Heyman, these are the results of the Contemporary Baseball Era Players Ballot (a 16-person committee consisting of MLB Hall of Famers, executives and writers):

Fred McGriff (16 votes, 100.0%)

Don Mattingly (8 votes, 50%)

Curt Schilling (7 votes, 43.8%)

Dale Murphy (6 votes, 37.5%)

Albert Belle, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Rafael Palmeiro: < 4 votes

Bias Voting Keeps Snubbing Curt Schilling

The typically prejudiced voters didn’t disappoint and turned a blind eye to Schilling yet again.

The list of Hall of Fame-worthy accolades by Schilling has been more than deserving of the 12 required votes. Be it the 216 wins, 3.46 ERA (2.23 ERA in 19 postseason starts) or his exceptional 80.5 career Wins Above Replacement (WAR) which is ranked 26th all-time, Schilling’s play has been long overdue for his spot in history, but his politics keep getting in the way.

As a starter in the postseason, Schilling surrendered only 33 earned runs in over 133.1 innings pitched.

Former Boston Red Sox player Curt Schilling is introduced during a 2007 World Series Champion team reunion before a game against the Kansas City Royals on July 30, 2017 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

Schilling also played his way into becoming one of six pitchers to record 300+ strikeouts in at least three seasons.

Rather than admitting Schilling into the Hall of Fame, the Baseball Writers Association of America will lean on their supposed “character clause,” which allows them to keep the notably conservative Schilling out of the Hall.

These are the people that essentially rooted for ESPN to kick Schilling off their baseball coverage for openly expressing his opposition to shared lockers among transgender athletes.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt at all that [Schilling] would be in the Hall of fame 100 percent if not for his politics,” OutKick founder Clay Travis previously said on OutKick the Show.

He added, “I think baseball writers should be humiliated that they are choosing whether or not a guy is a Hall of Famer for something that has absolutely nothing to do with his performance on the field.”

Schilling shared on OutKick’s Tomi Lahren Is Fearless that the standard has been clearly skewed against him but that there’s pride in being hated by the blatantly liberal bias.

“The people in the media that despise me and all the things they’ve said about me, that means I’m morally and ethically living my life right. Because they are bad, bad people,” Schilling said.

Whether baseball ever comes to its senses and allows Schilling into the revered gallery of all-time greats — or not — the fans will remember Schilling as a natural-born pitcher that dominated the game in his 20 years of service on the mound.