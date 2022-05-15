Jonathan Isaac Explains Decision Not To Get Vaccinated: ‘It Seemed Forced’

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac has always been open, honest and reasoned when it comes to his decisions to not just go with the flow, or to do something just because everyone else in the NBA says you need do it.

So he clearly was just fine with not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

“It seemed forced. It seemed that there was so much pressure in doing it,” Isaac said from Myrtle Beach at the ReAwaken America Tour, via Eurohoops. “I don’t see the wisdom in putting something into my body that’s not going to stop me from getting the virus or transmitting it. That is why I decided to be the only player on my team to not get vaccinated.”

Isaac has been sidelined since suffering a torn ACL in the 2020 Disney bubble. Before that happened, he created a little bit of a stir by refusing to kneel for the national anthem. He even wrote a book entitled, “Why I Stand,” to further explain his position.

At the time, Isaac cited his Christian faith as reason behind many of his decisions.

“My life has been supported by the gospel of Jesus Christ,” he said. “Everyone is made in the image of God and we all share in His glory. Each and everyone of us each and every day do things we shouldn’t do. We say things we shouldn’t say. We hate and dislike people that we shouldn’t hate and dislike. And sometimes it gets to the point where we point fingers about whose evil is worse, and sometimes it comes down to simply whose evil is most visible.

“I felt like I wanted just take a stand on — I felt like we all make mistakes but I think the gospel of Jesus Christ is that there’s grace for us. And that Jesus came and died for our sins. And that we all will come to an understanding of that and that God wants to have a relationship with us.”

Isaac signed a contract extension in 2021 that lasts through the 2024-25 season. He is expected to be ready in time for training camp, or shortly thereafter, in the fall.