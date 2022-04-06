Clay On Tiger: ‘This Is Why The Masters Is So Exciting’

Tiger Woods’ Tuesday proclamation that “I feel like I am going to play” in The Masters this weekend has even the most novice golf fans clearing the calendar for the opportunity to watch Woods once again swing the clubs, something that was in serious doubt as recently as last month.

“This is why The Masters is so exciting,” said OutKick founder Clay Travis during a Wednesday appearance on Fox and Friends.

With a return to the links comes expectations. And when you’re Tiger Woods, those expectations can be extreme. Fans and media alike have already begun to speculate how competitive Woods will be this weekend, and some have even suggested that a sixth green jacket isn’t out of the question.

Travis, however, is more skeptical.

“I don’t think Tiger Woods is going to be able to make the cut,” said Travis.

Though Clay doesn’t anticipate seeing the Tiger of old, he’s certainly hopeful he does: “I hope that I am wrong. I hope that he puts everybody’s doubts into his driver and uses it as motivation.”

Clay continued: “But when you consider how serious his injuries were in that (February 2021) car accident outside of Los Angeles, it’s just hard for me to believe that he’s going to be able to walk eight, nine miles all over this course on Thursday, Friday and then make the cut.”

Oddsmakers agree with Clay. As OutKick’s Sam Amico reported, Woods is a long shot to win at Augusta National. FanDuel Sportsbook has the odds of Woods earning another green jacket at 50/1, which sounds fair considering doctors feared they’d have to amputate his leg a mere 14 months ago.

“It is such a fabulous weekend, and I can’t wait for it to start,” added Travis.

Same here, Clay, same here.

