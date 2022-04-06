Oddsmakers List Tiger Woods As Extreme Longshot At Masters

Tiger Woods has already won five green jackets, but this year, oddsmakers aren’t giving him much of a chance to win a sixth. Earlier this week, Woods announced his intentions to play in the Masters, but plenty of questions remain about how he might fare.

He won the event in 2019, but that was before a major car crash in February 2021. Woods has admitted his comeback has been a challenge from a physical standpoint. In short, all of the major sportsbooks are listing Woods as a massive long shot to win. For instance, FanDuel set Woods’ odds of winning the Masters at 50/1. Meanwhile, Jon Rahm is the favorite (+1200) followed by Justin Thomas (+1300), Cameron Smith (+1500), Dustin Johnson (+1500), Scottie Scheffler (+1500) and Brooks Koepka (+1900).

No matter, Woods talked confidently about his chances at his press conference on Tuesday. When asked whether he thought he could win, he answered point blank, “I do.”

“I can hit it just fine,” Woods said. “I don’t have any qualms about what I can do physically from a golf standpoint. Walking is the hard part. This is normally not an easy walk to begin with. Now, given the conditions that my leg is in, it gets even more difficult.

“Seventy-two holes is a long road.”

Therein lies the challenge.

“I don’t show up to an event unless I think I can win it,” he said. “So that’s the attitude I’ve had. There will be a day when it won’t happen, and I’ll know when that is, but physically the challenge this week is I don’t have to worry about the ball-striking or the game of golf. It’s actually just the hills out here.

“That’s going to be the challenge, and it’s going to be a challenge of a major marathon.”

