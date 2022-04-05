Tiger Woods: ‘I Feel Like I Am Going To Play’

Guess who’s back? Tiger. Tiger Woods, ya’ll! Moments ago, Woods confirmed to the world that, barring something unforeseen, he’s returning to the links this weekend. He’ll participate in the 2022 Masters, a major that he’s won five times.

“As of right now, I feel like I am going to play,” Woods said shortly after 11 am EST.

Woods has used the last few days to practice, more to test his recovery than his game.

“I’m going to play nine more (practice) holes tomorrow. My recovery has been good.

“My team has been fantastic and worked very hard,” he added. “So I’ve got another day of nine more (practice) holes, then game time.”

If ever there were a time to use the abbreviation “LFG,” that time is now!

"As of right now I feel like I'm going to play." – @TigerWoods pic.twitter.com/dZE9Iw6r0a — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 5, 2022

Despite days of speculation, Woods insinuated he didn’t decide on playing Augusta until recently, and that was largely made possible because of the training staff around him.

“I’ve had to endure pain before. This is different,” said Woods. “…This is a lot more traumatic to my leg.

“I’ve worked hard,” he continued. “My team has been unbelievable…We’ve worked hard to get to this point.”

This weekend’s major will mark the first time Woods will play in a PGA tournament since the 2020 Masters. He did participate in the PNC Championship with his son back in December, but the PNC is not directly affiliated with the PGA.

But make no mistake, Woods isn’t here for a pity party or a leisure stroll through the course. He wants to win. When asked point blank whether he thinks he can win the Masters this week, Woods responded matter-of-factly: “I do.”

He later added: “It’s going to be a tough challenge and a challenge that I’m up for.”

See you Sunday.

