Tee Time Set for Tiger Woods’ Return To Masters

We’re about to find out if Tiger Woods will ever be the same, or at least has the potential to be something close to what he once was.

And now, we officially know when we’ll find out, as Woods’ tee time for the start of the Masters on Thursday has been set. Per the PGA, Woods will tee off at 10:34 a.m. ET alongside Joaquin Niemann and Louis Oosthuizen.

Groupings and tee times are live for #theMasters: Tiger Woods

Louis Oosthuizen

Joaquin Niemann Dustin Johnson

Billy Horschel

Collin Morikawa Jordan Spieth

Viktor Hovland

Xander Schauffele Matt Fitzpatrick

Brooks Koepka

Rory McIlroy (presented by @ROLEX) — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 5, 2022

Woods has won the Masters five times, but a bad back and a major one-car accident have left him rehabbing ever since. This will be his first PGA event since the Masters of 2020.

“I’m going to play nine more (practice) holes tomorrow. My recovery has been good,” Woods said, as relayed by OutKick’s Anthony Farris. “My team has been fantastic and worked very hard,” he added. “So I’ve got another day of nine more (practice) holes, then game time.”

Woods, 46, was a surprise winner at the Masters in 2019. Before that, the last major tournament he won came in 2008, when he took the U.S. Open.

Most Woods fans are just hoping he can make the cut this time around. That would actually be quite an accomplishment in and of itself, considering everything he’s been through over the past two years.

“I’ve had to endure pain before. This is different,” Woods said. “…This is a lot more traumatic to my leg.”